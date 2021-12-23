Library raises funds for relocation to the Kemper campus

Boonville Daily News

Boonville, MO – After more than a decade of efforts to provide a larger home for the Cooper County Branch of the Boonslick Regional Library (BRL), plans are moving forward to relocate the library to the Kemper Campus in Boonville. The library will be housed in the Library Learning Center (LLC), a three-story brick structure built in 1906 at the main entrance of the campus. The BRL Board and the City of Boonville have agreed to exchange properties in order to make the relocation possible.

Work on the interior will begin after the current exterior improvements are completed—the addition of a 32-space parking lot, a handicapped accessible west entrance with ramp, and rebuilt front steps—to make access easier for all library patrons. As funds are raised, BRL will proceed with necessary modifications to the interior in early 2022, including the addition of a stairway from the main level to the lower level for access and safety reasons. “It is a wonderful opportunity for all Cooper County residents to be part of this exciting project and to help make a dream become a reality,” explained Mary Pat Abele, BRL Board member and Chair of the Cooper County Building/Expansion Committee who is overseeing and coordinating the relocation project.

All three levels of the building will be transformed to provide Cooper County residents and visitors an inviting, comfortable place to come. There will be designated spaces for children, young adults, adults, writers, genealogists, projects and programs, and community meetings, to mention a few. Cathy Birk, Branch Supervisor for the library, noted, “The library staff is excited to have a larger building that will provide more space for our programs and services for area patrons. It’s a beautiful building with exposed interior brick walls, tons of natural light from all the windows, and nice green space to use for programs that can be held outside.” The library will continue to offer public computers, complimentary Wi-Fi access, and extensive internet resources.

The BRL Cooper County Board members have joined forces with the Friends of the Library to raise funds needed for interior renovations and the purchase of additional furnishings and computers for the expanded space at the library’s new location. Susan Meadows, President of the Friends of the Library, reflected, “For many years there has been a variety of visions for what a new public library should look like for Cooper County and Boonville citizens. It has been as if we were sorting for the perfect pieces to put this puzzle together. And now, here we are seeing those final pieces lock into place, and our puzzle becomes a full-fledged library. The expanded space will open up a world of possibilities and it’s going to be fantastic.”

Décor details and cost estimates are being finalized as fundraising begins in order to take advantage of those who wish to make a donation before the end of the year. The fundraising campaign will continue into 2022. To expand the gift-giving availability, the Cooper County Branch of the BRL has enlisted the assistance of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri (CFCM)/ Boonville Community Foundation (BCF) for receipt of donations. Donations can be made by cash, check, credit card, stocks, securities, and bequests, as well as IRA-related Required Minimal Distributions (RMD) and Qualified Charitable Deductions (QCD), to the Boonslick Regional Library Cooper County Fund. For substantial donations, naming opportunities are available.

Contributions by check may be sent to the BRL Cooper County Branch, 618 Main Street, Boonville, Missouri 65233. Donations made by credit card (MasterCard, Visa, American Express or Discover) are handled through CFCM’s website, www.cfcmfoundation.org, under “Donate to a Fund.” For transfer of securities, contact John Baker, CFCM Executive Director, at 573-817-5027. Questions or the need for additional information should be directed to Mary Pat Abele at 660-888-1611 or marypatabele@gmail.com.

History and Background

The Library Learning Center was built in 1905-1906 as part of the facilities at Kemper Military School, founded in 1844 and the oldest military school in continuing use west of the Mississippi until it closed in 2002. First used as a gymnasium, the building was later used for classrooms and a gathering place for Kemper cadets. In 1996, Kemper Military School renovated the structure to be used as a library. The main and upper levels were restored for this purpose, but the building was not occupied by the school as planned after the renovation was complete. The building, along with the entire Kemper campus, was purchased at auction by the City of Boonville in April 2003. The Johnston Field House currently houses the Boonslick Heartland YMCA which hosts a broad range of activities for children, adults, and families.

State Fair Community College (SFCC) established a presence in Boonville in 2012, and renovations to the Library Learning Center’s lower level were made. Classroom space was added, an elevator was installed to serve all three levels, and bathrooms and the lower-level entrance were made ADA compliant. SFCC occupied the building in the fall of 2012 and expanded operations to the newly renovated Science Hall, adjacent to the Library Learning Center, in 2016. A couple of years later, SFCC consolidated their classrooms and operations to Science Hall, a process that was completed during the summer of 2019, leaving the Library Learning Center available for another use.

The Cooper County Branch of the BRL has been in need of a larger facility for more than a decade. Knowing that the Library Learning Center might be available as a possible site, BRL and the City of Boonville began discussions about the possibility of moving the BRL’s Cooper County Branch to the Kemper Campus. In order to fill the needs of library patrons of all ages, some exterior modifications needed to be completed, including additional parking with attention to ADA accessibility. The passage of the five-year sales tax in August 2019 provides funds for renovation and expansion of the YMCA facilities, as well as an additional parking area west of the Library Learning Center.

The Kemper Campus grounds are park-like and feature opportunities for outdoor activities as is evident by the sports field and the connection to the nearby Katy Trail. The addition of the Central Missouri Memorial Cancer Park in 2018 to the parade grounds in front of the Library Learning Center and Science Hall provides a tranquil setting for visitors and students alike. The possibility of interactive, coordinated programs and projects between the Library, the YMCA and SFCC will expand the opportunities available for all Cooper County citizens. Everyone stands to benefit greatly from such a broad range of programs localized at the Kemper Campus.