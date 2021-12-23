High speed pursuit ends in arrest of male and female suspect

Boonville Daily News

On Tuesday, December 21 at approximately 12:39 a.m., a deputy with the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle southbound on Hwy 87 near Prairie Home for a traffic violation.

The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued, with speeds varying from 45 MPH to 80 MPH. The pursuit went south on Highway 87 into Moniteau County and continued towards California, Missouri. During the pursuit, the deputy observed the occupants of the vehicle tossing items from the vehicle. A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to deploy a spike strip, successfully deflating tires on the vehicle just outside of California. The pursuit ended in the city limits of California, where the two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody with the assistance of the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office and California Police Department.

Throughout the whole incident, Cooper County Sherrif Chris Class said the Cooper County 911 dispatchers did an excellent job of relaying information between agencies, which resulted in units being where they needed to be to bring this to an end. During the investigation, narcotics, paraphernalia, and checks not belonging to either occupant were located. As a follow up investigation occurred, the two checks located were found to be stolen from two different victims in Ottawa, Kansas and Overland Park, Kansas. That investigation is continuing.

The Cooper County Prosecutor filed charges against the two occupants of the vehicle on December 21. They are as follows:

Cynthia Barnard, 29, Lathrop, MO., is charged with possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing-creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.Bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety.

Robert Tinoco, 35, Kansas City, MO., is charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, California Police Department, the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office and the Cooper County 911 dispatchers that assisted in this incident," Class said. "Everyone worked together in sync and accomplished the ultimate goal of stopping the vehicle while maintaining community safety. It was a great show of professionalism and unity. I have a great group of deputies working to protect this community and are dedicated to this goal. I am proud of their dedication and service to helping make our community safe."