Boonville School Board recognizes C&R Market during monthly meeting

The Boonville R-1 School Board held its monthly meeting on Wednesday to discuss everything from construction update to approving the 2021 C Policy.

In limited forum comments, Boonville R-1 Superintendent Sarah Marriott said the board recognized C&R Market as a supporter of the school district. Marriott said C&R Market provides employment for students also donates supplies as well as financial support to the district in the form of donations when necessary, but also support the district through employability for students with disabilities.

“C&R Market coordinates services with Job Point out of Columbia to provide training on site for students with disabilities,” Marriott said. “They develop work life skills in an actual work setting that can then be applied toward future employment for that student after graduation or during high school. It’s amazing that they do that. Sometimes businesses may be reluctant to hire students with disabilities or provide those opportunities because it can include some additional training and time, but C&R Market has always been a really good supporter of that initiative and very open and receptive to that collaboration.”

Marriott also gave a presentation to the board on mental health services. She said this is part of a strategic plan as a goal to identify and administer student mental health surveys to all students at the beginning of the school year. Marriott added that the district gathers information and identifies priorities in the district and then they identify four main priority areas across all ages and grade levels.

After the presentation to the board on mental health services, Marriott also discussed partnership presentation. She said this is just a first draft in identifying who the school district has informal or formal community partnerships with. She said for instance, she shared with the board about the civic local organizations such as the Kiwanis Club, Rotary, Lions Club and C&R Market as well as several other community partnerships that provide either indirect or direct services to students.

The district also announced that they were the recipients of an anonymous donation in the amount of $8,000, which was designated towards materials and supplies to renovate staff lounges, as well as provide guidance team materials.

In unfinished business, Marriott said the board received policy updates that were more about language changes in some of their policies as suggested by the policy provider. She said there weren’t any significant changes to policies but required.

The board also heard from assistant superintendent Fred Smith on the evening custodial services plan.

Marriott said Smith shared information that the district is currently half staffed in their custodial department. “We do not have any district employed evening custodians,” Marriott said. “We have done a lot of recruitment and have not been successful with obtaining and finding full time employees to fill those necessary positions, so the board discussed what options we had. At this time, they decided to continue with contracting services out in the evening, and fill those unfilled positions. We'll continue to advertise to see if we can find people that are interested in what we are still looking for full time employees, and then towards the end of our fiscal year, we'll look and review our finances to see if we want to continue to contract out those services or if we want to potentially increase the hourly rate for our custodial staff to see if that incentivizes people to apply for those positions.”

Smith also shared with the board in the facilities report. Marriott said other than status updates on a few projects that are going on right now, such as classroom renovation at LSE, this was just a progress report. “We had new flooring installed as well at new ceiling grids and some lighting upgrades and replacements at the BTEC, but we’re getting to the point where that work will pause until the summer when we dismiss because it’s going to be somewhat disruptive to a learning environment, and then we’ll continue that work in the summertime when students are not present.”

The annual audit report for the year, June 30, 2020 also saw no significant findings within the districts audit. Marriott said this is an annual requirement and that the district ended the 2021 fiscal year in a very secure financial position.

The board also reviewed and approved updates to policy IGBCA. Marriott said that changed their district liaison for homeless students from herself to Cynthia Dwyer, who is the Chief Academic Officer.

In addition, the board also did a six-month review and approval of safe return to in-person learning and continuity of services plan. Marriott said this is the districts plan that they drafted a year ago in July of 2020 and revised this past July, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requires the district to review the plan now on a six month basis.

“It’s a plan for how we continue to provide in person learning for students during a health pandemic or COVID, and what actions will we be taking to make sure that we are addressing health and safety precautions as well as learning and if we have a disruption in learning what our plan is in place to alleviate any negative impact for that,” Marriott said. “We had some minor changes, with the exception that we've amended our plan to reflect the Attorney General's directive that was issued last week, which requires school districts to no longer require masking and or quarantining of close contact, so we were following those directors at this time. Our plan is amended to reflect those changes.”

The board also discussed advertising for lawn care as well as snow removal and any other lawn care items that they need for the district.

Lastly, the board discussed bus transportation to Great Circle in Columbia. Marriott said the district had previously contracted with another school district to join together on transportation to Columbia on a daily basis but that has been discontinued. She said the district is looking into purchasing a van but there was no decision making from the board on that. “It was more for information seeking because there will be a budget impact,” Marriott said.

In the superintendent’s report, Marriott said Boonville received a community foundation grant in the amount of $2,500. She said they call this the heel to toe project, which provides socks and shoes to students in need in the district. “We’re very grateful to be recipients of that grant funding,” Marriott said.

Marriott added in her superintendent’s report that the board will have the first review of English, language arts and math curriculum at the January board meeting.

The board also received a recap on the 2019 bond project. Marriott said this just outlined what their projects were, what they accomplished with the 2019 no tax increase bond issue and financial breakdown of those costs.

Marriott also received her evaluation for the year by the board.

The next board meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 12 at 6 p.m., which was moved up a week due to a conflict.