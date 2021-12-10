Greis Trucking gets bid for Morgan Street project

Boonville Director of Public Works Jeff Ditto said at Monday’s Boonville Council Meeting that Greis Trucking had the low bid for the FEMA/SEMA stormwater project on Morgan Street.

Ditto said the bid by Greis Trucking came in at $261,595.37, which was the lowest bid out of four submittted. The council approved the bid.

Ditto said over the next 10 days MECO will end up sending Greis Trucking a package, and then Greis Trucking will get all their insurances and bonds and contract it all out within a 10 day period. He said after that’s done there will be meetings as to when the project will be done. “I think Greis Trucking would like to get started in December but we will have to see what the weather is like, but more than likely it will be at the beginning of January,” Ditto said.

Ditto said everybody has been wondering when the street is going to be fixed. “It’s been kind of a lengthy time,” Ditto said. “We had SEMA and FEMA involved with it, so it took a little longer than we anticipated. Greis Trucking thinks they can do the project in three to four weeks, weather permitting, but they still have to order the parts and the pipe that goes underneath the road. It’s going to take a lot of work because they are working on both sides of the hill and the new road will have to be put in.