Community fundraiser planned for Brantley Edwards

Boonville Daily News

(Boonville, MO) A community fundraiser is in the works for Cooper County resident, Brantley Edwards, 23, after an accident on October 30, left him with serious injuries. Edwards was handling a mortar when it malfunctioned and exploded, severing the fingers on his left hand and half of his right hand.

Because of the severe trauma to his hand and subsequent blood loss, and fearing the likely travel time for an ambulance to their rural Howard County location, a quick (potentially life-saving) decision was made.

“Ryan, we’ve got to go now,” Edwards said. The two then drove quickly to University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Edwards is now facing months of rehab therapy and preparation for a prosthesis for his left hand. The new device will allow him to resume his life, and most importantly to Edwards, get back to work. He works as a heavy equipment operator for Cody Martin Excavating. “I think I’ll be able to do my job again, Cody believes so too,” Edwards said.

So far doctors have been pleased with his recovery. Edwards reports he is wearing a sleeve to “shape” his arm in preparation for the prosthesis, which is expected to take four to six months. He has also stopped some medications although phantom pain is a big challenge.

Aside from challenges related to his physical healing, Edwards is re-learning how to accomplish simple everyday tasks. “It’s all an adjustment. You just have to slow down and think about it,” he said. Simple maneuvers required for eating, adjusting the water in the shower or even just putting on a sock “can be frustrating.”

Family and friends are now working on a fundraiser for Edwards to assist with medical bills and lost income while he is unable to work.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 at Knights of Columbus in Boonville, and includes the following:

Cooper County Cornhole Tournament - Registration at 9 a.m., bags fly at 10 a.m.

Silent and live auction begins at 4 p.m. - Donations are still being accepted.

The concession stand will be open. There is a $10 fee to bring your own cooler.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for individual donations. You can find that here:https://www.gofundme.com/f/brantleys-tragic-life-changing-event?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

Edwards said he is very grateful to River of Life Assembly of God who have been “awesome” and have provided meals while he was in crisis.

He has also been sponsored by these individuals with cash donations:

Cody Martin Excavating

Wilmsmeyer Farms

Bradly Automotive Truck Town

Zach Hubach & Barry Lutz

Greis Trucking

Cooper Sales and Welding

Auto Body Experts

Sisters Supported Living

Jason Kramer Farms

Anyone wanting to make a cash donation or a donation for the auction can call Cindy Edwards at (660) 888.9569.