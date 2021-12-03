City has big decision to make on Fox Hollow Subdivision at next meeting

The Boonville City Council will have a say Monday night during its annual meeting whether the Fox Hollow Subdivision will finally move forward.

In the last council meeting, several area residents expressed their concern on the subdivision and annexing it into the city of Boonville.

Director of Economic Development Boonville/Cooper County Gigi McAreavy said there are many responsible reasons this property should be annexed into the city of Boonville.

First, McAreavy said the most important there is a need for housing and has been for over four years. “Four years ago, Mayor Julie Thacher recognized the dwindling of homes in the area market and formed a committee to research and report their findings to the council,” McAreavy said. “As of November 9th, there are only 13 active listings with Boonville mailing addresses the rest are pending or solid.”

McAreavy added another reason is that there is little land inside the current city limits to develop housing within the current boundaries. She said the Fox Hollow site is sandwiched between two city of Boonville owned properties, the Jesse Viertel Airport and the Hail Ridge Golf Course, both city of Boonville owned.

McAreavy continued with the annexation expanding the city limits in a direction that the former city council and administration sought to grow and invested thousands if not hundreds of thousands of dollars with election cost, expansion plans, engineering plans, engineering fees, legal fees, etc.

Danny Fuemmeler, however, expressed his concern with the development at the last council meeting as it is currently proposed. Fuemmeler questioned why taxpayers are paying $1.1 million for sewer, water and streets. He said the source of these funds were listed as ARPA funds, gaming, CIP, and parks and stormwater. “This seems extremely odd to line the pockets of one developer instead of promoting or encouraging ideas where COVID hit the hardest such as small business, nonprofits, or possibly use to improve efficiency of public health or economic relief programs,” Fuemmeler said.

McAreavy said the city is currently planning to run a water line out to the golf course. She said this annexation of potentially 400 homes will allow the opportunity to recoup some of the $3 million cost. Running water to only the golf course will not have any return on investment, she said.

McAreavy added by annexing this property into the city will also allow the natural flow and transition for move-up homes to be more obtainable.

Other points that McAreavy made on the reasons this property should be annexed are as follows:

*Will assist in attracting more businesses and industries to bring better jobs to the community.

*Will increase salex tax revenue with the purchase of some of the construction materials in the community, including concrete, flooring, appliances etc.

*The development will enhance the ability to attract new corporations/companies with a higher supply of housing.

*It is likely personal property tax revenues will increase with two cars in each driveway.

*Real Estate tax collections will be higher which means more income for our schools.

*Will increase a higher probability to attract more commercial development along the Highway 87/I-70 corridor and with more ease and less cost as the infrastructure will be near to access.

*The collection of the “use tax” will remain with the city of Boonville.

*If annexed into the city limits of Boonville there will be control over what is being constructed and how it is being constructed with zoning regulations, building codes, and building inspections. In the county of Cooper, there are no zoning regulations or building codes and no building inspector to make sure the construction of the streets or homes meeting quality standards.

*There are going to be homes out there whether they are in the county, Windsor Village or in the city and it will never be a farm again.

McAreavy said a need was recognized by the former major over three years ago and has been supported with data reported to the Boonville City Council since early 2020. She said there is no question there is a need for housing in Boonville.

McAreavy continued by saying that she reached out to three Main Street business owners, and all are voicing strong support for this annexation. In addition, McAreavy said two of the business owners didn’t even know this was going on because they have been so busy running their businesses.

So what is the developer giving up in all of this? McAreavy said they have missed out on two years of the hottest market in real estate this area has probably ever seen. She said there is no guarantee of the future of low interest rates or a strong real estate market. “The 15 aces that the city is purchasing is taking about 35 lots,” McAreavy said. “With vacant lot prices ranging from $30,000-$35,000 that circulates to $1,050,000-$1,225,000. Their costs that they have spent and continue to spend on: engineering fees to draw and redrawing preliminary and final plats; attorney fees, environmental studies of the soil and site. The countless hours they have personally spent on this project.”

Boonville City Administrator Kate Fjell also presented to the council 12 factors to be examined in determining whether to annex the property into the city. The standard that annexation initiative will be judged is as follows: Is it fairly debatable that the proposed annexation of the property containing the 216 acres is reasonable and necessary to the proper development of the city. What is reasonable and necessary? Case law describes 12 factors to be examined.

*Boonville has a need for residential, commercial and/or recreation sites within the Troy Thurman Construction Company, Inc., development area.

*Boonville is unable to meet the needs without annexing this new area

*Boonville’s need is reasonably foreseeable

*Boonville’s past growth shows future necessity

*Spillover in the proposed area

*Beneficial effect of uniform application and enforcement of municipal zoning ordinances

*Beneficial effect of and need for uniform application and enforcement of municipal building, plumbing and electrical codes

*Beneficial effect of and need for extending of city police protection to the newly annexed area

*Beneficial effect of and need for uniform application and enforcement of municipal heath ordinances

*Boonville’s need and ability to extend essential municipal services to the newly annexed area

*The enhancement of the land value by reason of its adaptability to uses by the city of Boonville

*Improves the regularities of Boonville’s boundaries