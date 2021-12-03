BHS Humanities class to hold Karaoke and Lip Syncing Contest

Boonville Daily News

On Friday, Dec. 10 in the commons at BHS, the BHS Humanities class will be sponsoring a Karaoke and Lip Syncing Contest.

Register to participate below or just come to be entertained! In the spirit of giving, ALL proceeds go to help local families in need during the holidays. FREE refreshments. Babysitting available. $10 dollars to compete. $5 to watch. Babysitting is $5 per child.

Register using the link below!

https://forms.gle/SaY1Qk21gj5RnvJm8