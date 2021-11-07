SFCC to host free Veterans Day resource fair Nov. 11

Boonville Daily News

Sedalia, Missouri – Nov. 3, 2021 – State Fair Community College will host a free Veterans Day Resource Fair from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 11 in Yeater Learning Center lobby on the Sedalia campus.

Various college and community resources geared toward the needs of veterans and active-duty military and their families will be there. Staff will be available to discuss with attendees the programs and services at SFCC that support veterans and active-duty military in setting and pursuing higher education goals.

Enrollment is underway for the spring semester that begins Jan. 10. Classes are offered online and on-ground in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster. Visit www.sfccmo.edu for more information.