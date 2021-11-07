Boonville High School to host Veteran’s Day Breakfast and Celebration on Nov. 11

Boonville Daily News

Boonville High School will host the annual Veteran's Day Breakfast and Celebration on Thursday, November 11 in the BHS Commons and gym.

Breakfast will be served at 8:00 a.m., followed by an assembly celebration/recognition. Boonville High School Principal Kenya Fuemmeler said 87 veteran’s and family members have signed up to attend the event.

Fuemmeler said while last year’s event was a drive through breakfast, this year’s Veteran’s Day Breakfast and Celebration is returning to a bigger format to honor the local heroes. The Veteran’s Day Celebration is a collaborative event between Boonville High School and the local Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter.

Boonville R-1 Superintendent Sarah Marriott said the district is honored to host the Veteran’s Day Assembly in partnership with the DAR Chapter. “The District is grateful to the service men and women who have dedicated their lives and careers to our country,” Marriott said. “They have truly given a selfless gift to each citizen and for this we are eternally grateful. The Veterans Day Assembly is a small moment of recognition to these men and women who have given so much to each of us. We thank them for their service and commitment to the people of the United States of America.”

This year's event will feature performances by the Boonville Silver Pirate Band and Chamber Choir. In addition, the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited by Hannah Cole students. The guest speaker for this year is Nick Rucker, an ambassador Guitars for Veterans organization. Rucker spent 13 years in the United States Army with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He's excited to share his journey with the students of Boonville High School.

Fuemmeler added as a new member to the Boonville community, she is excited to see this event come to fruition. “My grandfather served as a United States Marine during the Korean War and our family has a long history of military service,” Fuemmeler said. “To see a community so proudly support Veterans makes me very proud to wear Pirate blue.”