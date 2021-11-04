Gas prices for Cooper County rank in the middle in Missouri

Boonville Daily News

Missouri gas prices have risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. Gas prices in Missouri are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.36/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Missouri is priced at $2.73/g today while the most expensive is $3.36/g, a difference of 63.0 cents per gallon.

In Cooper County, the top 10 fuel prices had Cenex at 16850-MO-135 at $3.09, followed by Murphy’s USA at 2148 Main at $3.10, Casey’s on Main Street at $3.13, Pilot at 1701 W. Ashley Road at $3.13, Casey’s at 2450 Main Street at $3.13, Cenex at 16900 MO-B at $3.13, Eagle Stop at $3.14, Casey’s at 104 Harris Street in Pilot Grove at $3.16, Break Time at 2441 Pioneer Street in Boonville at $3.16, and MFA Oil at 18251 MO-87 in Boonville at $3.16.

Gas prices can fluctuate from day to day.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38/g today. The national average is up 19.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Missouri and the national average going back ten years:

November 1, 2020: $1.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 1, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

November 1, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

November 1, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

November 1, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

November 1, 2015: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

November 1, 2014: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.98/g)

November 1, 2013: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

November 1, 2012: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

November 1, 2011: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kansas City- $3.12/g, up 5.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

Topeka- $3.08/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

St. Louis- $3.22/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.20/g.

"The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized. Yet, some areas of California are still at or near all-time record highs for prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While California's high prices will not become a nationwide norm, prices there will likely remain elevated due to refinery issues amidst the surge of rain and other refinery kinks. For most motorists, gas prices are likely to greatly slow their recent ascent, and we could even see some small declines in the week ahead. OPEC is planning to meet next week, and while it doesn't seem likely there will be any boost in oil output, its meeting and comments could easily drive the market up or down. The odds remain high that gas prices will remain near today's elevated levels going into the holidays, barring additional OPEC supply."

