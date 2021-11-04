Council approves chickens in the city limits but how many depends on lot size

Boonville’s City Council met in regular session last Monday to talk about a plethora of items on the agenda, ranging from the third reading of the Fox Hollow Subdivision to the first reading of the Chapter 4 Animals and Fowl.

The council also held a dangerous building hearing prior to the meeting, which was moved to December 6th. Boonville City Administrator Kate Fjell said the one building under question is the property at 521 10th Street.

“We had to move the hearing to the next meeting because of notice requirements,” Fjell said. “There’s a criteria, where we start out by sending a letter to the property owners, and that there is ample reason that the house is dangerous and either needs to be fixed or them tearing it down in 30 days. And if they fail to do that, we have what they call a evidentiary hearing, which is what we were going to have last night. At that hearing, the council sort of acts as a jury and weighs the evidence to decide whether or not it’s a dangerous building.”

In consent items, the council approved a pay request from Rhad Baker Construction LLC in the amount of $73,638 for Kemper Library parking lot improvements.

Meanwhile, in unfinished business, the council approved the Ameren Missouri Electric and Gas Franchise agreement along with the lighting agreement.

Fjell said every 20 years the city has to approve a franchise agreement with Ameren to allow them to provide electricity and do the necessary work to have electricity. She said that could consist of putting up poles and things of that nature. Meanwhile, on the lighting agreement, Fjell said it’s what they call an energy and maintenance agreement.

Also, under discussion was the third reading of the Fox Hollow Subdivision. Fjell said the council didn’t take any action because they’re still finalizing a development agreement. She said the council hopes to be ready for a development agreement and do a first reading at the next meeting. “We won’t vote on these items,” Fjell said. “We just read them by title only.”

Fjell said the council did ask where the funding was going to be available for the necessary work on the projects inside and outside of the subdivision. “I explained that we would use the American Rescue Plan Act funds for the water and sewer projects, and then the CIP gaming and parks and stormwater could also be used to help pay for those requirements,” Fjell said.

In new business, the council discussed the rewrite for Chapter 4 Animals and Fowl. Fjell said there are two inclusions. She said the city put in an ordinance that the city is proceeding with a trap neuter release of feral cats. However, in the bigger section, is now the city is allowing chickens in the city limits.

“Eight is the minimum, but it also depends on your lot size,” Fjell said. “If you have an acre or more you can have 16. It goes 6,000 to 20,000 square feet you can have eight, 20,000 square feet to an acre 12 and one acre or more you can have 16.”

The council also held a first reading approving an option for easement agreement with Robinson Real Estate Easement Company, LLC. Fjell said this is about putting a LED billboard out on Ashley Road near the Boonville City Soccer Fields. In exchange for the easement, she said Robinson Real Estate Easement Company, LLC will construct a monument sign at the soccer park. “This is just a formal part of that,” Fjell said. “Now we’re ready to take action and will probably vote on that at the next meeting.”

The council also considered a resolution authorizing and approving participation in the Cooper County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan, which has to be done every five years. Fjell said this is a whole county activity with the school districts, all the city and the fire protection district.

“Basically, what you do is Mid-Missouri Regional Planning assist in the writing of the plan, but you take stock of what your likely natural disasters could be like a tornado, flood, wind, hail, those sort of things, and then everybody sort of identifies ways that they can try to mitigate them or deal with them,” Fjell said. “So making sure your tornado sirens are working. The key on this is that every five years we recreate it and the reason why is because if a municipality, school district or county doesn't participate and an area is declared a natural disaster by SEMA or FEMA, then you are precluded from receiving funds. Like the big rain event we had in July, it was determined to be an event so now we're getting a 75% reimbursement on our repair work. Every five years we get together and we do this project and now we’re good for another five.”

The next Boonville City Council meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 15th at 7 p.m. However, a public hearing will be held prior to the council meeting at 6.