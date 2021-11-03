Anheuser-Busch announces ‘Holidays with the Clydesdales’ at Warm Springs Ranch

Boonville Daily News

ST. LOUIS (Nov. 1, 2021): Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus-acre breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, Missouri, announced dates for this year’s “Holidays with the Clydesdales.” The reservations-only experience will be held Thursdays through Sundays, November 26 through December 30, from 5-8 p.m.

The memories begin as you arrive at the ranch. View the twinkling lights on your way in to the 25,000-square-foot breeding facility decorated festively and full of Budweiser Clydesdale horses. The in-person visit allows guests to walk through the beautifully lit barn, at their own leisure, enjoying the holiday atmosphere, a wagon display, plenty of photo opportunities with the Clydesdales and browse the expanded gift shop for the perfect gift for loved ones. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will also be available for purchase.

Offered at $20 per person, $10 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and under, the Warm Springs Ranch holiday experience is available for up to 750 guests in two time slots each evening: 5:00-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.

Private Winter Wonderstalls can be reserved for $1,100 and accommodate up to 10 guests and include all Holiday with the Clydesdales experiences, plus a reserved area to congregate, one-on-one time with a Budweiser Clydesdale, dining options, a variety of Anheuser-Busch products, hot chocolate, apple cider, and on-property VIP parking.

“The ranch is always beautiful but there’s some really special about this place in the winter,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch. “There’s no better way to ring in the holidays than to visit the Ranch, experience the light displays and visit with the Budweiser Clydesdales.”

Tickets for Warm Springs Ranch’s “Holidays with the Clydesdales” can be purchased online in advance at www.warmspringsranch.com. To reserve the ranch for a private event Monday through Wednesday, call 888-972-5933.

About Warm Springs Ranch:

Resting on 300-plus acres of lush, rolling hills in the heart of Missouri, Warm Springs Ranch is a breeding farm for the Budweiser Clydesdales. Established in 2008, Warm Springs Ranch features a mare/stallion and foaling barn, veterinary lab and 10 pastures, each with a customized, walk-in shelter. The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions. For reservations, or to learn more, visit www.warmspringsranch.com.