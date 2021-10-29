Friends celebrating 50th Anniversary on November 16

The Friends of Historic Boonville in celebrating its 50th Anniversary on Tuesday, November 16, at historic Thespian Hall, beginning at 6:30 pm. This is a great opportunity for current members.

If you have attended a musical performance at the Big Muddy Folk Festival or Missouri River Festival of the Arts, or enjoyed a free concert in the Hain House Memorial Gardens in June, or entered artwork in the Community Art Show then you are already an integral part of the Friend’s organization. Our goal in 2022 is to expand our current membership while continuing to celebrate and promote the cultural and historical life of Boonville.

The cost of the meeting is just $5. All proceeds from this meeting go toward future restoration projects. If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact Laura Wax

660-882-7977 or email at fohboonville@gmail.com or stop by the Friends of Historic Boonville office at 614 E Morgan.