Boonville goes all out on Halloween with plethora of events, tips for kids safety

What’s creepy and wears a mask? If you said a trick or treater you were right.

But prior to going out for a good night of trick or treating, Boonville Police Chief Bobby Welliver said there may be some things you may want to know.

Courtesy of Safe Kids Worldwide Halloween Safety Tips, Welliver said the most important thing is to walk safely.

Here are a few tips on taking your kids out for trick or treating:

1. Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

2. Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

3. Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

4. Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to left as possible.

5. Children should walk on director routes with the fewest street crossings.

6. Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

7. Join kids under age 12 for trick or treating. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, tell them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick or treat in groups.

Welliver said he would also tell parents to say with their children, especially in neighborhoods with lots of trick or treats and high volume traffic. “I would urge parents to check all candy to make sure it’s not opened or tainted,” Welliver said. “Throw away any suspicious items.”

As for Costumes for safe Halloween, Welliver said parents should decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. Also, he said choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision. He added that kids should carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. Lastly, when selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Welliver also ask parents to drive extra safely on Halloween. He said slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways, he said. Parents should also take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs; enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully; get ride of any distractions-like your phone-in your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings; turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distance; and popular trick or treating hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours.

Mary Hummel, of the Boonville Chamber of Commerce, said there will also be plenty of events leading up to Halloween night. happenings leading up. On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Boonslick Library will be giving out treat activity bags from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hummel said trick or treaters can also walk down Main Street and visiting the merchants and collect goodies, or they can come to a Night at the Museum at the Visitor’s Center from 4:30-6 p.m. for Trunk or Treat at 100 E. Spring Street.

Hummel added that the First Baptist Church on Main Street will also be Trunk or Treating from 6-8 p.m. Meanwhile, in Bunceton, the Adult’s Bunceton Lion’s Club will be holding a dance at 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, October 31, a Halloween Parade, sponsored by the Boonville Lion’s Club, will be held at 5:45 p.m. at Main and Morgan. Costume judging will be at the LSE parking lot at 736 Main Street immediately following the parade.