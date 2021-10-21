CMMG Expands Boonville Manufacturing Facility by 32,000 Sq Ft.

Boonville Daily News

Boonville, MO, (October 20, 2021) – CMMG is proud to announce the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Boonville, Missouri. This 32,000 Sq Ft. expansion will provide the needed space for future growth.

In addition to creating more room for the growing number of employees the expansion will create more space for the installation of additional state-of-the art manufacturing equipment which will utilize energy efficient technology. Working with Ameren Missouri, the facility’s power service has been upgraded to a more efficient 480 3-phase power source.

“The expansion is a direct result of CMMG providing a premium product to consumers for almost 20 years now. This growth has been years in the making and it wouldn’t be possible without the experience of our manufacturing team, the determined local workforce, the support of the city of Boonville and Overstreet Investments’ passion and commitment to creating innovative high-quality firearms for enthusiasts all over the country,” said Chris Reinkemeyer, Chief Executive Officer.

“The entire manufacturing and operations team is excited to be gaining more production space as we are exceeding growth expectations,” said Ryan Stockamp, Chief Operations Officer. “We plan on business as usual and won’t let the construction of the expansion interrupt our production schedules,” he added.

Boonville Director of Economic Development Boonville/Cooper County Gigi McAreavy said of the expansion: “I am thrilled that CMMG is expanding their footprint in this community and offering our workforce amazing job opportunities. We saw during the pandemic what an amazing community partner CMMG was in helping fellow small businesses in need. It is these kinds of partnerships and companies we welcome and seek to have and to grow with us. Companies, like CMMG, who put their people and their communities as a high priority is a win for the entire area of Boonville and Central Missouri.”

Boonville City Administrator Kate Fjell said CMMG’s expansion announcement is great news for Boonville. “The creation of new jobs and CMMG’s investment in their building, infrastructure and equipment will have ripple effects in our community,” Fjell said. “We’re looking forward to their continued growth and commitment to our community.”

This project represents a significant investment for CMMG but more importantly for the community of Boonville and surrounding areas as it is projected that CMMG will provide 25 more jobs to the workforce and is currently seeking machinists, skilled labor and additional sales and customer service team members to supplement the growth.

CMMG anticipates construction on the expansion being completed by the second quarter of 2022 with operations up and running shortly after. Once complete, the expansion will help CMMG continue to pursue the creation of top-quality AR’s and AR parts and accessories for years to come.

About CMMG: CMMG began in central Missouri in 2002 and quickly developed into a full-time business because of its group of knowledgeable and passionate firearms enthusiasts committed to quality and service. Its reputation was built on attention to detail, cutting edge innovation and the superior craftsmanship that comes from sourcing all their own parts. By offering high quality AR rifles, parts and accessories, CMMG’s commitment to top-quality products and professional service is as deep today as it was when it began