The Wizard of Oz comes to Pilot Grove

A lion, a tin man, and a scarecrow, oh my!

These characters and more will be in the Pilot Grove Drama Department production of “The Wizard of Oz, ” a two-act dramatization of the L. Frank Baum book adapted by playwright Anne Coulter Martens, on Friday and Saturday, October 22-23 at Pilot Grove Elementary gym at 7 p.m.

Dorothy (Laura Roth) finds herself in a magical land where she meets a scarecrow (Issak Ruble), a Tin Man (Bo Vinson), and a Lion (Connor Streck). They travel the yellow brick road on their way to see the Wizard of Oz (Ethan Farhendorf) in hopes of getting their wishes granted. They are met with obstacles along the way such as a Belinda the Wicked Witch (Mara Younglove), but ultimately get their wishes granted with the help of Melinda (Carlie Thomas) and Glinda (Margaret Powell), two good witches.

Rounding out the cast are Matthew Fahrendorf, Katie Bealer, Abby Ruselowski, Addison Renfrow, Dominick Nevins, Jakob Nevins, Rebecca Kateman, Kellen McNeal, Keaton Reuter, Gabriel Blank, Gabriella Lockert, Kaelyn Lesniak, and Abby Kraus.

The play will be held with permission from Dramatic Publishing. Tickets will be available at the door. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students.