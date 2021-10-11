City to make Locust to Spring Street One-Way on a trial basis until the end of the year

Boonville Director of Public Works Jeff Ditto said after consideration from the Street and Alley Sanitation Board and the Boonville City Council, it was determined that Locust to Spring Street will now be considered a one-way street on a trial basis from October until the end of the year.

Ditto said there’s always been a sign up on the north side of the road designating the street one way from 2:45-3:15 p.m. However, after concerns from residents at two council meetings, the city elected to take it to the Street and Alley Board meeting in August and then the city council on September 29.

“We’re going to make that a one-way street from Locust to Spring until the end of the year,” Ditto said. “We're not doing an ordinance or anything like that, it’s just a trial run to see if it's going to work or not. “I know when there is school and functions going on, there is no room for anything, and then with the people who have houses on that street they actually have their cars parked in different directions because that’s what they have to do because it’s not a one-way street so they can’t even get in and out. And then if there is an emergency of some kind, they wouldn’t be able to get in because people are parking in front of their driveways to walk their kids from school in the afternoon.”

Saints Peter & Paul Principal Alan Lammers said currently there is signage that makes the street one-way during the school's dismissal time, which is the busiest time of the day. “I appreciate what's in place now because I believe it increases the level of safety for our students and parents during a busy time,” Lammers said. “If it were to become a permanent one-way street, so to speak, it wouldn't have a negative impact on the school or its operations. The street in front of the school is congested for maybe 15 when we dismiss, usually less than that.”

Ditto also discussed the work on Morgan near Alpine Street. He said when the city first looked at the street it didn’t look that bad but after cleaning it up and getting ready for the surveyors and engineers to come in and fix it, it was determined that it had to be drawn up so that it’s done right.

“We found out that there's a three foot stormwater drain that goes underneath that road that is clogged up, so the whole road is now going to have to be demolished because now we're going to have to put a whole new storm drain at the very bottom,” Ditto said. “It's turned out to be a little bit bigger job than anybody had anticipated. “We’ve got some of the prints back from the drawings, but it’s going to take another two weeks to get all of the drawings from MEECO Engineering. Once we get the drawings, we’ll put it out for bid in about two weeks and that will take another couple of weeks, so probably by the end of the month will at least know who our contractor is.”

Ditto said once they know who their contractor is, they will negotiate a timeframe for when they can get it done. He said it's like everything else, pipe is extremely hard to get along with a bunch of other materials. “They may have to wait for pipe to come in,” Ditto said. “For example, they may not be able to start on it right away depending on their schedule, and then trying to get the materials may delay a project of this size a little bit longer.”

With SEMA and FEMA both involved in the project, Ditto said the city had to go that direction due to the size of the project, and then FEMA will pay 75 percent of whatever the cost is with the city picking up the rest of the tab.

Ditto said the total cost of the project will be between $200,000-$300,000.

“This is by far the biggest project we have right now,” Ditto said. “The other eight projects we have going are below $100,000.”