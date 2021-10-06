Lammers to present history program on Sunday, Oct. 10

Boonville Daily News

On Sunday, Octocber 10th at 2 p.m., Wayne Lammers will present a history program at the River, Rails and Trails Museum just south of the Katy RR Depot on First Street.

The Cooper County Historical Society and the Museum are sponsoring the event. Lammers will discuss and show a video that he shot on December 27, 1987, of an excavation of the Missouri Packet Steamboat that sank in the Missouri River on May 5, 1820. Over 200 years ago.

This story will coordinate with the 200 year celebration of the State of Missouri. Lammers' purpose of the program is to let the people of Boonville know that we have some of the artifacts of the oldest steamboat that will ever be excavated on the Missouri River. The first boat to traverse the river was the Independence in the Spring of 1819. This is very significant and this story needs to be told. I will display many of the artifacts taken from the sunken vessel on that day.