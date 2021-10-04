Arrow Rock Heritage Festival, Blackwater Festival will feature an array of events, vendors

After holding the annual Arrow Rock Heritage Festival on a much smaller scale last year, it’s safe to say the 53rd Annual Arrow Rock Heritage Festival is back for another exciting year in 2021.

The two-day event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 9-10 in downtown Arrow Rock. Saturday’s festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Sunday’s event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will feature everything from wood carving, knitting, chair caning, sewn goods, bobbin lace, vintage goods, carved flutes, baked goods, jewelry, leather goods, home décor and more. Over 45 vendors will be at the festival, which will also include historic re-enactments, living history presenters, and musical entertainment. A shootout will take place from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Experience Arrow Rock Committee said the festival is one of Missouri’s oldest and most popular heritage festivals. “The Heritage Festival gives visitors a chance to explore this community and discover all it has to offer,” the spokesperson said. “The whole village is a National Historic Landmark and we take great pride in that. For 53 years we have held the Festival. Although, last year was much smaller due to the pandemic, this year, our 53rd, we have decided to open up the festival to everyone and eliminate the entrance fee.”

While the festival began in 1968 and is one of the first festivals in Missouri, the spokesperson said this year they have an historic re-enactor of Mark Twain. In 2022 will be the anniversary of the filming of the movie, “Tom Sawyer” in Arrow Rock.

Parking in the village and admission is free.

Also, on Saturday, October 9, the city of Blackwater will be hosting this year’s Fall Festival “Octoberfest” on the side of Main Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, there will be a myriad of vendors this fall as usual but a few things have been added to make it more fun and interesting for young and old alike such as a carnival and inflatable games.

A spokesperson for the Blackwater Festival said there will be up to 35-50 vendors along with food trucks and Kimberly’s place on Main Street being open until 2 p.m., plus garden tractor show and a car cruise from 4-8 p.m. An estimated 250-300 people will make their way through the festival to shop, eat and just enjoy the day.

The festival, which is sponsored by the city of Blackwater, is free to the public. Signs will be up the day of the festival directing folks to the festival and parking.