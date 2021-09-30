Boonville Silver Pirate Band, BHS Dance Team reap rewards at Carrollton Band Day

Boonville Daily News

The Boonville Silver Pirate Band and BHS Dance Team had a successful day while competing in Carrollton Band Day on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Boonville Silver Pirate Band placed fifth parade competition (11 bands in Class 3), third in field show (7 bands in Class 3), outstanding drum majors and best field percussion.

Boonville dance team coaches Logan Ashpaugh and Acacia Jiles were both BHS graduates and former members of the dance team and band.

Adam Schneringer, also a BHS grad, has been the drumline instructor during school this year. During marching band camp, Schneringer worked with Ian Pond and Cameron Ray, BHS grads, to teach the drumline.

The color guard is coached by Abby Burns and Christi Morrison, who are also BHS grads and alums of the band.

Boonville band instructors are Kim Pirtle and Alec Fields.