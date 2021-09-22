Documentary on Santa Fe Trail will be televised on PBS on Sept. 24

Boonville Daily News

“The Road to Santa Fe” documentary will be shown on public television, which focuses on the history of the Santa Fe Trail.

The story begins telling how William Becknell led the first successful trading expedition to Santa Fe.

The premiere, which takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday evening, September 24th, on KCPT/Kansas City PBS. This 90-minute program will be made available to PBS stations across the nation in early November.

Synopsis

Spotlighting the Santa Fe Trail during its bicentennial, this 90-minute documentary explores the forces that spawned the trail and shaped its development. In 1821, a small group of traders from the new state of Missouri ventured to Santa Fe, then governed by Mexico, taking sizable profits back with them. Trade soon grew in what became a seasonal movement of freight wagons rolling back and forth. Merchandise from Europe and the East Coast flowed through St. Louis and up the Missouri River, spawning new cities that became primary points of departure for caravans heading west. Furs, fleeces, woven goods and silver flowed east as Mexican merchants also became heavily involved in the commerce on the trail.

In 1846, “The Army of the West” marched down the trail after Congress declared war with Mexico. The Americans took control of Santa Fe without firing a shot and by war’s end, most of northern Mexico was ceded to the US. As the military presence along the trail increased, so did tensions with Native Americans, which eventually led to their forced removal from the plains.

Conflicts that escalated into civil war also occurred along the trail beginning in the 1850s. As the Civil War progressed, military engagements on the western end of the Santa Fe Trail played a significant role in the war’s outcome. After the war, as railroads built westward, the eastern terminus of the trail migrated further west as well. In 1880, when the rails reached Santa Fe, commerce on the trail came to an end, closing a pivotal chapter in American history.

Among those appearing in this program are some of the most knowledgeable authorities on the history of the Santa Fe Trail. It also includes excerpts from some of the most notable journals authored by individuals who traveled the trail, providing first-hand accounts of their experiences. It all comes together to highlight the central role played by the trail in the westward expansion of the United States.