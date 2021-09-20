Boonville Bicycle Bash hopes to draw patrons to downtown businesses

The Second Annual Boonville’s Bicycle Bash will be held on September 23-26 in downtown Boonville.

Boonville Area Merchants Association (BAMA), Boonville Tourism and Boonville Chamber of Commerce will sponsor this year’s event and will be featuring a merchant open house, bicycle decorating contest, and Bicycle Billy scavenger hunt.

Jacob Bishop, president of BAMA, said the purpose of the Boonville Bicycle Bash is to create awareness of the businesses that are downtown. “We wanted to create an event for the city of Boonville to have something to do to keep people in town,” Bishop said. “We’re trying to revitalize the downtown area, but it’s not just downtown, it’s Boonville. One of the sponsors, or one of the event participants, is El Rancho Viejo out near McDonald's so it’s all Boonville businesses.”

While BAMA has a total of 40 members, Bishop said only 13 are participating in this year’s Boonville Bicycle Bash. Those participating businesses are: Celestial Body, Abigail’s Sweet Peas, Boonville Store Café, Buygones, Derailed Coffee Bar & Café, El Rancho Viejo, Family Shoe Store, Gordon Jewelers, Molly’s Jewelry Design and Repair, Mr. dot PC Repair, Stella’s Flowers and Gifts, and Tullee’s.

In addition to the merchant open house, Bishop said anyone can pick up their scavenger hunt sheet at any participating location, find at least eight Bicycle Billy’s, and turn your sheet in to any location when done to enter to win one of two bicycles. He said anyone participating should look for one of those old bikes with one wheel in the front and two in the back that will be hidden in businesses that are participating. “We’re also handing out a passport that they can fill out,” Bishop said. “Eight of the 13 businesses will have like a signature stamp, or some of them will have a secret word in their window, and then they can turn it in with their passport for part of the event.”

Bishop said once they turn in their passport, the participant will be able to win a bike. He said two 20 inch bikes will be given away-one of which is donated by BAMA and the other by Ron and Susie Childs.

Along with the scavenger hunt, a bike decorating contest for the kids will be held on Saturday. Bishop said all kids can register from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hannah Cole park. However, in case of rain, he said the registration will be in front of Celestial Body.

Bishop said once the kids have entered, they will have a chance to win a t-shirt by Boonville Tourism, and then the winner of the bike decorating contest will win $20 worth of Boonville Bucks donated by the Boonville Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the scavenger hunt and decorating contest, Bishop said the first 45 people to register will be given a free ice cream cone at the Boonville store.

“I’m hoping to give away 45 tickets for free ice cream,” Bishop said. “That’s a pretty good influx of people with 45-50 people in stores downtown, so hopefully we can get 50-100 participants. That would be ideal.”