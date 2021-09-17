Kemper Alumni Association Reunion slated for October 1-3

The Kemper Alumni Association is getting ready to hold its annual reunion on October 1-3.

Alumni will gather together from all over to celebrate the history, heritage and traditions of the former Kemper Military School and College in Boonville.

Laura Gramlich, Vice President of Kemper Military School & College Alumni Association, said this year will also see the opening of the Kemper Museum at 323 Main Street in Boonville. “This has been a dream of mine and the entire Alumni Board since the closing of the school,” Gramlich said. “We’ve gathered memorabilia for years and finally have a spot to display our history.”

Gramlich added that on Friday afternoon, October 1, Missouri Military Academy will be bringing down about 35 cadets belonging to their band, drill team and color guard to perform, help retire the colors in the museum and help dedicate the opening of the much anticipated museum. At 4:30 p.m., she said the Boonville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting. “There are many other events planned for the weekend and we hope the community joins us in them all,” Gramlich said.

Of course, prior to the ribbon cutting on Friday, October 1, a flag raising and wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Kemper campus at 701 3rd Street in Boonville at 10 a.m. Following the ribbon cutting will be the Founder’s Day Ceremony and Wreath placement at Walnut Grove Cemetery at 1006 Locust Street at 1 p.m., and the Kemper Museum Dedication and opening at 323 Main Street at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, October 2, the Tri-Military Trap Shoot (Kemper, WMA and MMA) will be held at Lake Lotawana Sportsmen’s Club at 29708 E. Alley Road in Lee’s Summit at 10 a.m., followed by the Kemper Museum Opening at 12 noon, Kemper Alumni Banquet and Annual Board Meeting at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 708 11th Street at 5:30 p.m., and the Museum Opening again at 9 p.m.

On the final day on Sunday, Oct. 3, a farewell breakfast will be held at Kemper Museum at 323 Main Street at 9 a.m.

Gramlich said work started on the museum in 2019 but was shut down after COVID hit. “In November of 2020, we started again to gain steam and set up displays in the museum,” Gramlich said. “Then a fire in downtown Boonville led to a quick removal of everything in the middle of the night. The museum did suffer smoke and water damage and had to be cleaned up before displays could be brought back in. We’ve done an incredible amount of work in a short period of time and are excited to show our alumni and the community our efforts.”

Gramlich said as stated on the (Kemperalumni.org) website: “The history, heritage and pride of Kemper Military School continue to live through our dedicated alumni association. When we look back at the impact KMS has made on our community, the nation, and the world - we can’t help but be proud that we are a part of the story, and it’s far from being over. In fact, we all have a part to play in the authoring of our future. It’s up to us to ensure the story of KMS is weaved into the fabric of this great country’s military school history.”

Gramlich added that contributions are being collected to help run the museum and may come in any form. She said they may be in the form of memorabilia, volunteer help or monitary donations.

“We hope this is just the beginning,” Gramlich said. “We want to showcase Kemper traditions, history and be a home for our alumni to return to for many years to come.”

For additional information please visit our website kemperalumni.org or call Laura Gramlich at 660-537-3338.

The following is a schedule of the Kemper Alumni Association Reunion:

Friday, Oct. 1

10 a.m.-Flag raising and wreath laying ceremony, Kemper Campus, 701 3rd Street, Boonville, Missouri

1 p.m.-Founder’s Day Ceremony and Wreath Placement, Walnut Grove Cemetery, 1006 Locust Street, Boonville, Missouri

4 p.m.-Kemper Museum Dedication and opening, 323 Main Street, Boonville, Missouri

4:30 p.m.-Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Kemper Museum, 323 Main Street, Boonville, Missouri

Saturday, Oct. 2

10 a.m.-Tri-Military Trap Shoot (Kemper, WMA, MMA), Lake Lotawana Sportsmen’s Club, 29708 E. Alley Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, 64086

12 noon-Kemper Museum Opens

5:30 p.m.-Kemper Alumni Banquet and Annual Board Meeting, The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 708 11th Street, Boonville, Missouri

9 p.m.-Museum Open

Sunday, Oct. 3

9 a.m.-Farewell Breakfast Kemper Museum, 323 Main Street, Boonville, Missouri