Boonville R-1 School Board approves salary schedule for paraprofessionals

At Wednesday’s monthly school board meeting, the Boonville R-1 School District approved the salary schedule for paraprofessionals in the district.

Boonville Superintendent Sarah Marriott said the salary schedule will be implemented for paraprofessionals who work in a one on one setting with students, and that differential pay will be an additional $1 per hour.

The board also set out to approve the Boonville High School Alternative School guidelines, however, the board will continue to review those guidelines and propose any future adjustments. Marriott said the same goes for the Boonville High School Work Study Program guidelines for those students who participate in those programs.

As for an update on the facilities in the Boonville R-1 School District, Marriott said everything is progressing well. She said the David Barton roof project should be done within the next couple weeks, and the HVAC repairs are in the final stages of making sure that system is operating efficiently. As for improvements at the high school, Marriott said connector between the high school and B-Tech are for the most part finished but crews will do a final walk-through. Meanwhile, at Laura Speed Elliott Middle School, work is beginning on creating some additional space renovating the basement for classrooms for physical education classes.

In other new business, Marriott said the board held a first reading of the 2021 B Policy Updates (IGCD and IGCDA). “Missouri School Boards Association is the policy provider that we subscribe to as a district and these policies are separated out,” Marriott said. “Previously, the policies included virtual instruction under one policy and now they are separating out MOCAP, which is the state approved virtual providing virtual provider system that school districts are obligated to offer, as well as separating out from district provided virtual options if districts choose to provide and utilize their own vendors or system.”

The board also discussed the superintendents evaluation and salary schedule. Marriott said the board is currently going through a process of revising and reviewing the evaluation process and with that are implementing a new tool to measure.

Something else may be on the horizon for staff members in the district. Marriott said the board is looking at possibly becoming a corporate sponsor or membership with the Boonslick Heartland YMCA in Boonville. She said the district will conduct a survey for the staff to see if there’s any interest, and then the board will decide to make a contribution towards a YMCA membership for the staff as part of a health initiative.

Marriott said this was tabled until the next meeting.

The board also tabled whether to reduced preschool tuition rates for staff members. Marriott said the board wanted to gather more information to see if this is a feasible option for the district. She said at the current time staff members who have students that attend the pre-k program pay full tuition. “This is just something that the board will decide if they want to offer as a benefit for being an employee in the district,” Marriott said.

The bus routes for the 2021-22 school year was also approved by the board.

Lastly in new business, the board did an overview of Title IX. Marriott said this is a policy which deals with sexual harassment in public education. “I presented a brief overview of what that policy is, and the process that would go along with Title IX grievance,” Marriott said.

In the Superintendent’s Report, Marriott said enrollment for the 2021-22 school year is slightly up from a year ago. She said the district increased by 17 students from 1,554 to 1,571.

Marriott added that the attendance percentage continues to remain high at 94 percent for the district.

Also, Marriott said the first professional development day for staff will be held on Monday, September 20. She said there will be no school for students on that day. In addition, Marriott said the district continues to share their district health information through their COVID-19 dashboard on the district’s web page.