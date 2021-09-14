Preparation for Rocheport Bridge Construction to Impact Overnight I-70 Traffic

Boonville Daily News

Motorists traveling along Interstate 70 will see overnight work taking place near the Rocheport Bridge.

As part of preparations for the construction of the new bridge, contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation will be working to strengthen the shoulders and median along Interstate 70 in the area.

This process will require intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures between the Route BB and Route 179 interchanges, starting September 9. Work will primarily take place during the week. Closures will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through October.

Signs will be in place to alert motorists of the lane closures. Drivers are asked to expect possible delays, slow down, and use caution through the work zone.

Construction of the new bridge is expected to begin later this fall.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/RocheportBridge. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.