Anheuser-Busch announces October concerts at Warm Springs Ranch

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 2, 2021): Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus-acre breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, Missouri, will host two evenings of family fun and musical entertainment in October.

On Friday, Oct. 1, Warm Springs Ranch welcomes headlining act The Comancheros, with opening act Fox Deluxe. On Saturday, Oct. 2, Al Holiday & the East Side Rhythm Band will headline, preceded by opening act ChillBone. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. both nights, with music scheduled from 6 – 9 p.m.

Concert tickets are $20 per person, $10 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and under. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to walk through the state-of-the-art Clydesdale breeding facility, have their picture taken with one of the Budweiser Clydesdales and shop at the Warm Springs Ranch gift shop. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will be available for purchase both evenings.

“We’re excited to offer guests this one-of-a-kind concert experience at Warm Springs Ranch,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch. “What better setting to enjoy an evening of music than our 300-acre facility, and what better company could you ask for than the Budweiser Clydesdales!”

Tickets for the Warm Springs Ranch concert series can be purchased online in advance at www.warmspringsranch.com.

About Warm Springs Ranch:

Resting on 300-plus acres of lush, rolling hills in the heart of Missouri, Warm Springs Ranch is a breeding farm for the Budweiser Clydesdales. Established in 2008, Warm Springs Ranch features a mare/stallion and foaling barn, veterinary lab and 10 pastures, each with a customized, walk-in shelter. The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions. For reservations, or to learn more, visit www.warmspringsranch.com.