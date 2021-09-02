Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inducts 44 members
SEDALIA, Mo. – “Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members, 44 volunteers joined the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 21 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, said Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
“The 4-H program would not be possible without our dedicated volunteers,” Augustine said. “They are the backbone of 4-H, supporting and nurturing thousands of young people every year. We are proud to recognize these dedicated people who have helped shape 4-H history.”
Inductees from 35 counties established a legacy totaling 1,101 years of service to 4-H. Missouri 4-H friends and family members attended the 15th annual event, which was sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
“We are eternally grateful to the more than 7,000 volunteers who provide mentorship and guidance to our youth, helping them become leaders and responsible adults,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.
“Now, more than ever, we must celebrate and thank them for the years of service they have dedicated to educating young people,” Fabregas added. “Year after year, our volunteers—like the ones we celebrate today—continue to demonstrate the true meaning of devotion, compassion and commitment, helping us build a better future for the next generation of Missourians.”
2021 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees:
George Ballay, Barry County
Barbara and *Bill Phipps, Barton County
Debbie Dieckman, Benton County
Ruth Ann Swindler, Caldwell County
Nancy Miller, Cass County
DeWayne Selway, Clark County
Gwen Mayes, Clinton County
Schulte’s Fresh Foods, Cole County
David and Jennifer Huecker, Cooper County
Rosemary Campbell, Crawford County
Mary Kahre, Dade County
Bob and Idella Barton, De Kalb County
Linda Saunders, Franklin County
*Don and Kathy Sissel, Greene County
Fred and Patty Boehler, Henry County
Jennifer Chandler, Jasper County
Clint Cochran, Johnson County
Heather Thomas, Knox County
Glen and Sally Nadler of Nadler's Meats, Lafayette County
Clea Kleeman, Lawrence County
Tim Coy, Lewis County
Theresa Pope, Lincoln County
Bill Brockman, Linn County
Steve Radcliff, Livingston County
Amy Schaefer, Macon County
Rusty Rothweiler, Marion County
Patsy Luebbert, Osage County
Joe Henry Bruch Jr., Pike County
Mary Kay and Ron Grusenmeyer, Platte County
Marla Stegall, Randolph County
Jill Jones, Ray County
Dave & Lu Koch, Scotland County
Mary Keiser, St. Charles County
Jenise Burch, Vernon County
Walter and Delanna Branson, Warren County
*Posthumous award.
About Missouri 4-H
Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow while making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information, visit 4h.missouri.edu.
About the Missouri 4-H Foundation
The Missouri 4-H Foundation is the private resource partner of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. For more than 70 years, the foundation has secured and managed funds for Missouri 4-H, providing higher education scholarships, recognizing 4-H volunteers and supporting the work of MU Extension 4-H. Learn more at 4h.missouri.edu/foundation.