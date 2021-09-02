FEMA announces federal disaster assistance for Cooper and Howard County

Boonville Daily News

Cooper and Howard Counties will now have federal disaster assistance after FEMA announced that funds will be made available to the state of Missouri, according to reports by KMMO in Marshall.

The funds will help supplement state and local recovery efforts affected by the severe storms, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding that occurred from June 24-July 1.

Funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in 21 counties, including Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Howard and Saline.

Funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard-mitigation measures statewide.

KMMO added that David Gervino has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Gervino said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.