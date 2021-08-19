Pilot Grove FFA helps pack 200,000 meals for families in need at Missouri State Fair

Boonville Daily News

Pilot Grove FFA participated in the Missouri FFA Food Insecurity Service Day on Tuesday, August 17, at the Missouri State Fair. Pilot Grove FFA members joined more than 900 FFA members and agricultural leaders from around the state to spend the day packing more than 200,000 meals to feed Missouri children and families in need.

"Missouri FFA teaches students the importance of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Students are able to practice these three categories throughout the year but are provided a unique opportunity to practice it during FFA Food Insecurity Service Day at the Missouri State Fair," said Kaitlin Kleiboeker, Missouri State FFA president. "Students get hands-on experience in using their leadership skills and knowledge of agriculture to make a difference in their community and pack more than 200,000 meals for the food insecure children in Missouri."

The FFA Food Insecurity Service Day is a component of the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation’s Drive to Feed Kids campaign, which is a collaborative effort by Missouri agriculture to address childhood food insecurity our state. According to Feeding America, 1 in 5 Missouri children regularly face hunger. Through meal packing events, gifted food products, hog processing and monetary donations the Drive to Feed Kids provides support to our most vulnerable citizens.

“We continue to see food insecurity increase in rural areas,” said Alan Wessler, D.V.M, Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids chairman. “Through the Drive to Feed Kids, we have the opportunity to raise awareness, while showcasing the tremendous work of farmers and ranchers who leverage science, technology, their expertise and natural resources to provide food for a growing world."

In addition to FFA Food Insecurity Service Day, Tuesday, August 17, was Missouri Farmers Care Food Drive $2 Tuesday at the Missouri State Fair. Fairgoers participated by giving a minimum $2 donation to Feeding Missouri or donated two or more canned food items at the Centennial Gate received a discounted $2 fair admission.

Missouri Farmers Care encouraged companies and individuals to support their local FFA chapter in this mission. Join Missouri agriculture in highlighting the positive impacts of agriculture while ensuring kids have the nutrition they need to succeed. If you would like to partner with MFC to benefit the Drive to Feed Kids, contact Heather Dimitt-Fletcher, MFC Foundation Strategic Initiatives Manager, at heatherd@mofarmerscare.com. Individual donations can be made at MOFarmersCare.com/drive. All proceeds will be dedicated to Feeding Missouri's network of food banks which work across the state to alleviate childhood hunger.

MISSOURI FARMERS CARE

Missouri Farmers Care is a joint effort by Missouri's agriculture community to stand together for the men and women who provide the food and jobs on which our communities depend. The coalition of more than 45 leading Missouri agricultural groups promotes the growth of Missouri agriculture and rural communities through coordinated communication, education and advocacy. www.MOFarmersCare.com.

MISSOURI FARMERS CARE FOUNDATION Missouri Farmers Care Foundation enables Missourians to understand the influence and importance of agriculture in their daily lives by serving as the centralized hub of the unified educational programs, awards, and hunger relief efforts of Missouri’s agricultural community. www.MOFarmersCare.com

MISSOURI STATE FFA ASSOCIATION

The Missouri FFA Association has 25,375 members, ranking sixth as a state in membership. FFA strives to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. www.missouriffa.org