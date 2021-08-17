Sister Jodi Creten, CSJ, celebrates jubilee

Cathy Doud Director of Communications Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia, Kansas

CONCORDIA, Kan. — Sister Jodi Creten, CSJ, will mark her 60th jubilee this year, along with eight other Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia. A private Mass and celebration was held June 13 at the Nazareth Motherhouse in Concordia, Kansas.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no guests were invited, however the Mass and celebration were shown as a Facebook Live event on the Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia’s Facebook page and then offered on their website.

Sister Jodi served 30 years in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Throughout my 60 years in our congregation, I’ve ministered in many places that have helped to form who I am today, but nowhere did it become more evident than in the 30 years I was privileged to serve in my beloved Georgia, where I was called into the community of cultural diversity,” Sister Jodi said.

“I served in a St. John the Evangelist Parish, in Hapeville, Georgia., where inclusivity and the meshing of so many cultures stretched and furthered my understanding of community,” she said. “I was privileged to live for so many years in a neighborhood of diverse backgrounds, personalities and cultures where ‘give and receive’ without cost were so common. “

Sister Jodi served as an activity director at Catholic Personal Homes, Inc., and later at HomeInstead Senior Care.

“I met many seniors in need of a sense of belonging, and together we worked to form what we are all called to be,” Sister Jodi said. “I believe that there isn’t just one incident, story or experience that best captures what religious life means to me, but there is one word that does that — and it is ‘Community.’”

For the past two years Sister Jodi has been serving at the Nazareth Motherhouse in Concordia, which is home to many retired sisters.

“At our Motherhouse community is essential with its ‘give and receive.’ And where, here too, I am again called to serve the ‘Dear Neighbor,’” she said.

Sister Jodi is a graduate of Marymount College, Salina, Kansas, with a BA in English and drama, and has a certificate in gerontology from St. Mary of the Wood’s, Terra Haute, Indiana.

In addition to her years of service in Atlanta, she taught at Silver City, New Mexico, Chicago, Illinois, and Boonville, Missouri. She also spent seven years coordinating senior services as well as renovations at the Motherhouse in Concordia.

The Facebook Live celebratory Mass is available to view view online at www.facebook.com/csjkansas and at www.csjkansas.org