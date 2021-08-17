Rosie Lenz crowned 2021 Missouri State Fair Queen

Boonville Daily News

Miss Rosie Lenz was named the 2021 Missouri State Fair Queen in a ceremony held yesterday, Aug. 12. Miss Lenz received the highest score of 34 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition, held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Miss Lenz will reign over the remaining State Fair events and be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.

Miss Lenz is 22-years-old and attends William Woods University, majoring in Art Education and will be a senior in the fall. As Queen, she will receive a $2,000 scholarship to continue her education. Miss Lenz entered as Miss Cooper County and is the daughter of Chris and Suzanne Lenz.

Miss Lenz is most looking forward to her “interactions with exhibitors and getting to know them.” Miss Lenz’s favorite part of the Missouri State Fair are the dairy shows.

Miss Lenz enjoys working on her family’s dairy farm, creating art, hunting, playing soccer and spending time with her friends and family.

Participants in the queen pageant were judged in multiple areas including interview, speech, talent and evening gown.

Miss 2020 Livingston County, Kaylee Lewis, was named first runner-up and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Second runner-up went to Miss Herman FFA, Megan Schneider, who will receive a $500 scholarship. The third runner-up honor went to Miss Salisbury Steak Festival, Sydney Stundebeck, who will receive a $350 scholarship, and the fourth runner-up honor went to Miss Missouri Cattlewomens, Avery Schiereck, who will receive a $250 scholarship.

Recognition plaques went to contestants ranking highest in each of the four competitive categories: Miss Lewis received top ranking in Interview and Speech; Miss Lenz received top ranking in Evening Gown; and Miss Meramec Community Fair, Hannah Johanning, received top ranking in Talent.

The Missouri State Fair continues through Aug. 22 in Sedalia. Learn more on the Fair’s website and follow on social media.