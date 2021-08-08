Siegel selected to Missouri 4-H Ambassador program

Boonville Daily News
Christian Siegel has been selected along with 23 other Missouri 4-H youth ages 14-18 by the State 4-H Council to serve this year as the first class of Missouri 4-H Ambassadors. Siegel also received the 2020 4H Outstanding Younger Boy Award for Cooper County.

Christian Siegel, Cooper County West Central, has been selected along with 23 Missouri 4-H youth ages 14-18 by the State 4-H Council to serve this year as the first class of Missouri 4-H Ambassadors. 

As Missouri 4-H Ambassadors, these youth leaders will be tasked with promoting 4-H programs throughout the state. They will also help plan and facilitate Teen Conference on May 31st & June 1st, 2022.  

Up to 4 youth were selected from each of Missouri 4-H’s 8 regions. These 4-H’ers will help their Regional Representatives increase visibility at local, county and regional events, gather and utilize youth opinion and further develop youth-adult partnerships at the regional level. The Missouri State Fair, August 12th-22nd, will be the first event the Ambassadors will assist with. 

This is a new leadership opportunity at the state level in Missouri 4-H. “We’re excited to provide a developmental leadership opportunity for our teens,” said Samantha Brandeberry, State 4-H Educator. “We anticipate that the adoption of this program will help strengthen youth leadership skills and confidence to prepare them for elevated leadership levels on the State 4-H Council, at college and in their future careers.” 

This year’s Ambassadors completed an application, which was reviewed by the State 4-H Council at their July Meeting this past weekend. Below are this year’s Missouri 4-H Ambassadors: 

Paighton Witt Franklin County East Central 

Abbigail Kleinsorge Montgomery County East Central 

Ethan Estrada Boone County Northeast 

Aurora Harris Schuyler County Northeast 

Sophia White Boone County Northeast 

Talib Webster Boone County Northeast 

Kaci Wright Andrew  County Northwest 

Zoe Engelbrecht Lafayette County Northwest 

Ruby Schmidt Carroll County Northwest 

Morgan Watkins Lafayette County Northwest 

Connor Lincoln Bollinger County Southeast 

Israel Melchior Perry County Southeast 

Kaylea Bell Shannon County Southeast 

Sergio Mendoza Cape Girardeau County Southeast 

Tannah Grigg-Casssatt Jasper County Southwest 

Ashlynn  Ball Barton County Southwest 

Andrew Shelton Barton County Southwest 

Giada Molton Douglas County Southwest 

David Farr Clay County Urban West 

Emmalyn Schnieders Clay County Urban West 

Anna Wingbermuehle St. Charles County Urban East 

Molly Archer Laclede County West Central 

Jana Bruce Cass County West Central 

Preslee Bower Vernon County West Central 

Christian Siegel Cooper County West Central 

Missouri 4-H is a youth-development organization and is part of MU Extension. For more information about 4-H, please visit 4h.missouri.edu. 