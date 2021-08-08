Siegel selected to Missouri 4-H Ambassador program

Boonville Daily News

Christian Siegel, Cooper County West Central, has been selected along with 23 Missouri 4-H youth ages 14-18 by the State 4-H Council to serve this year as the first class of Missouri 4-H Ambassadors.

As Missouri 4-H Ambassadors, these youth leaders will be tasked with promoting 4-H programs throughout the state. They will also help plan and facilitate Teen Conference on May 31st & June 1st, 2022.

Up to 4 youth were selected from each of Missouri 4-H’s 8 regions. These 4-H’ers will help their Regional Representatives increase visibility at local, county and regional events, gather and utilize youth opinion and further develop youth-adult partnerships at the regional level. The Missouri State Fair, August 12th-22nd, will be the first event the Ambassadors will assist with.

This is a new leadership opportunity at the state level in Missouri 4-H. “We’re excited to provide a developmental leadership opportunity for our teens,” said Samantha Brandeberry, State 4-H Educator. “We anticipate that the adoption of this program will help strengthen youth leadership skills and confidence to prepare them for elevated leadership levels on the State 4-H Council, at college and in their future careers.”

This year’s Ambassadors completed an application, which was reviewed by the State 4-H Council at their July Meeting this past weekend. Below are this year’s Missouri 4-H Ambassadors:

Paighton Witt Franklin County East Central

Abbigail Kleinsorge Montgomery County East Central

Ethan Estrada Boone County Northeast

Aurora Harris Schuyler County Northeast

Sophia White Boone County Northeast

Talib Webster Boone County Northeast

Kaci Wright Andrew County Northwest

Zoe Engelbrecht Lafayette County Northwest

Ruby Schmidt Carroll County Northwest

Morgan Watkins Lafayette County Northwest

Connor Lincoln Bollinger County Southeast

Israel Melchior Perry County Southeast

Kaylea Bell Shannon County Southeast

Sergio Mendoza Cape Girardeau County Southeast

Tannah Grigg-Casssatt Jasper County Southwest

Ashlynn Ball Barton County Southwest

Andrew Shelton Barton County Southwest

Giada Molton Douglas County Southwest

David Farr Clay County Urban West

Emmalyn Schnieders Clay County Urban West

Anna Wingbermuehle St. Charles County Urban East

Molly Archer Laclede County West Central

Jana Bruce Cass County West Central

Preslee Bower Vernon County West Central

Christian Siegel Cooper County West Central

Missouri 4-H is a youth-development organization and is part of MU Extension. For more information about 4-H, please visit 4h.missouri.edu.