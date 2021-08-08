Siegel selected to Missouri 4-H Ambassador program
Christian Siegel, Cooper County West Central, has been selected along with 23 Missouri 4-H youth ages 14-18 by the State 4-H Council to serve this year as the first class of Missouri 4-H Ambassadors.
As Missouri 4-H Ambassadors, these youth leaders will be tasked with promoting 4-H programs throughout the state. They will also help plan and facilitate Teen Conference on May 31st & June 1st, 2022.
Up to 4 youth were selected from each of Missouri 4-H’s 8 regions. These 4-H’ers will help their Regional Representatives increase visibility at local, county and regional events, gather and utilize youth opinion and further develop youth-adult partnerships at the regional level. The Missouri State Fair, August 12th-22nd, will be the first event the Ambassadors will assist with.
This is a new leadership opportunity at the state level in Missouri 4-H. “We’re excited to provide a developmental leadership opportunity for our teens,” said Samantha Brandeberry, State 4-H Educator. “We anticipate that the adoption of this program will help strengthen youth leadership skills and confidence to prepare them for elevated leadership levels on the State 4-H Council, at college and in their future careers.”
This year’s Ambassadors completed an application, which was reviewed by the State 4-H Council at their July Meeting this past weekend. Below are this year’s Missouri 4-H Ambassadors:
Paighton Witt Franklin County East Central
Abbigail Kleinsorge Montgomery County East Central
Ethan Estrada Boone County Northeast
Aurora Harris Schuyler County Northeast
Sophia White Boone County Northeast
Talib Webster Boone County Northeast
Kaci Wright Andrew County Northwest
Zoe Engelbrecht Lafayette County Northwest
Ruby Schmidt Carroll County Northwest
Morgan Watkins Lafayette County Northwest
Connor Lincoln Bollinger County Southeast
Israel Melchior Perry County Southeast
Kaylea Bell Shannon County Southeast
Sergio Mendoza Cape Girardeau County Southeast
Tannah Grigg-Casssatt Jasper County Southwest
Ashlynn Ball Barton County Southwest
Andrew Shelton Barton County Southwest
Giada Molton Douglas County Southwest
David Farr Clay County Urban West
Emmalyn Schnieders Clay County Urban West
Anna Wingbermuehle St. Charles County Urban East
Molly Archer Laclede County West Central
Jana Bruce Cass County West Central
Preslee Bower Vernon County West Central
Christian Siegel Cooper County West Central
Missouri 4-H is a youth-development organization and is part of MU Extension. For more information about 4-H, please visit 4h.missouri.edu.