South Howard County Historical Society to host event to commemorate bicentennial of Santa Fe Trail

Boonville Daily News

Join the South Howard County Historical Society at 110 East Broadway in downtown New Franklin, Missouri at 4 p.m. on August 28, for A Modern-Day Encounter with the Santa Fe Trail at the South Howard County Historical Society.

The Santa Fe Trail Bicentennial is on September 1, 2021 when William Becknell first started his initial trek down the trail, opening up the Boonslick region to valuable trade contacts and increasing Missouri's economic and social standing. For the Modern-Day Encounter program, Les Vilda, who traversed the Santa Fe Trail in the 1980s, will give a narrative slide presentation about his experiences on the trail.

Following the presentation, we will serve a chuckwagon style dinner in front of the South Howard County Historical Society Museum at 6:00 pm. The Cooper County Cattleman’s Association will prepare the meals.

Steak dinner with sides, dessert, & drink: $25.00; Hamburger, chips, dessert & drink: $12.00.

Must purchase advance dinner tickets, which are available at Exchange Bank in New Franklin or from any South Howard County Historical Society member.

This is an endorsed activity with the Missouri Bicentennial Projects through the Center for Missouri Studies at The State Historical Society of Missouri.