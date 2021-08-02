Crider awarded Missouri Marketing and Cooperative Education Association (MCEA) New Teacher of the Year for 2021

Boonville Daily News

Leslie Crider has been awarded the Missouri Marketing and Cooperative Education Association (MCEA) New Teacher of the Year for 2021.

The purpose of the MCEA awards is to recognize teachers who are providing outstanding Marketing Education programs in high schools across the State of Missouri. Recipients of the New Teacher of the Year awards are nominated by their fellow educators and must have made significant contributions toward quality programs that improve and promote marketing education in their school communities. The New Professional Award is designed to recognize teachers with less than six years of teaching experience.

During the presentation of the award, Shelli Ray, MCEA Awards Director, noted that one of Crider's former students stated that "Mrs. Crider goes beyond her normal duties and stays past ordinary hours to help struggling students with their homework, or to just lend an ear. She provides a safe environment for all of her students to learn and feel loved. It is safe to say that I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for Mrs.Crider. She pushed me to get out of my comfort zone and try new things. It was because of those DECA trips across the country and Mrs. Crider's guidance that showed me there are no limits to what someone can accomplish." Boonslick Technical Education Center Director, Carri Risner, expressed that "She has meaningful relationships with her students; she strives to give them new experiences and truly celebrates their success each step of the way."

Leslie Crider is employed as a Marketing Teacher and DECA Advisor for the Boonville R-1 School District. She just finished her 5th year of teaching with the last four years being at Boonslick Technical Education Center in Boonville. Leslie is married to Bruce Crider. They reside in Tipton and have one dog, a shar-pei named, Agnes. Leslie is the youngest daughter of Debra Potter and the late Calvin Potter. Leslie would like to thank her amazing students at the BTEC for helping her achieve this award.