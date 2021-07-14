CCPHC sees spike in COVID-19 cases in June

Cooper County Public Health Center Director Melanie Hutton said the county saw an increase of Covid-19 cases for the month of June.

Hutton said over the past week, the county has witnessed an increase of 150%. “I can’t emphasize enough that the Cooper County Public Health Center has covid immunizations on Tuesday’s by appointment and walk-ins on Thursday’s from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1-7 p.m.,” Hutton said. “No appointments are necessary on Thursdays. We have both Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer is available for children ages 12 and up.”

Hutton said signs and symptoms include: headache, runny nose, sore throat (Fever and cough are less common), Loss of smell/taste were not experienced by many. She said most people think they do NOT have Covid-19 and are infecting others and not seeking medical care or testing.

“To help stop the spread of Covid-19, wear a mask indoors or when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained, wash your hands, social distance of 6 feet from others and get vaccinated,” Hutton said. “If you suspect that you have Covid-19 schedule a test and isolate yourself while managing your symptoms. Cooper County Public Health Center does offer free testing by appointment only.”

Hutton added that the Covid vaccine is available. She said the public health center STRONGLY encourages all eligible individuals ages 12 and up who are NOT VACCINATED to come to the health center for vaccination as soon as possible. She said the Covid-19 vaccine shows that two doses are 88% effective against symptoms and 96% effective against hospitalization of the Delta variations, along with one dose at 33%.

The current county wide 32% vaccination rate can be much improved by the end of August if we start now, Hutton said.

“If you know of any organizations or employers that would like to host a vaccination clinic at their facility, please call and talk to Erin Davis our emergency planning nurse to schedule an event,” Hutton said. “The phone number is 660-882-2626. Follow Cooper County Public Health Center on Facebook for more information.”

There were 36 total cases for June. However, the total number of cases during the 2020 pandemic year to June 30 has hit 2,127. Cooper County residents have accounted for 1,966 cases with 1,943 totally recovered. Correction inmates have accounted for 161 cases, followed by nursing home, assisted living centers for 129. Year to date, Cooper County has 22 deaths with one active case and one current hospitalization. (That number may have increased since these numbers were released).

In school geographical boundries, which includes all individuals living in the school district, Boonville School District had 24 cases for June. Pilot Grove and Prairie Home School Districts each had four cases, followed by Otterville School District with three, and out of county school district with one. Blackwater and Bunceton School Districts reported no cases.

These cases may or may not be school age children or employees.