68th Annual Pilot Grove Rodeo gears up for 2 day event

The 68th Annual Pilot Grove Rodeo will have plenty for the young and old during the two-day event at the Range Riders Arena in Pilot Grove.

With action beginning both nights at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 16-17, the Pilot Grove Range Riders will have entertainment sponsored by Capital Railroad Contracting, a beer garden and concession stand by Good Time Charlie.

The rodeo will be held four miles northwest of Pilot Grove on Route HH.

Events included in this year’s rodeo are: Bull riding, saddle bronc, Bare back riding, calf roping (Over 40), cowgirl barrel racing, breakaway calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling, wild cow milking, sheep scramble and mutton busting.

Signups for kids ages 5-7 Mutton busting will start at 7 p.m. with drawing at 7:45 p.m. along with wild cow milking.

Added money for the rodeo is $3,000 in addition to buckles for top cowboys.

H Rodeo will be the stock contractor for the rodeo, which is MRCA-URA approved.

Admission to the rodeo is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6-10. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free.

The Rodeo Parade will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 2 p.m.