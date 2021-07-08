Fireworks light up the sky during 4th of July festivities at Cooper County Fairgrounds

As the cars and trucks packed into the Cooper County Fairgrounds last Sunday for the fireworks display, the Boonville Chamber of Commerce and Spirit of ‘76 already knew what the residents were about to witness.

Although many had wished the event would have been longer, as they lasted approximately 15 minutes, the residents young and old left satisfied with the array of fireworks.

This year’s fireworks display was sponsored by the Boonville Chamber of Commerce with help from local agency funding from the city of Boonville.

Boonville Chamber Associate Mary Hummel said she’s already received positive feedback from this year’s fireworks display. “The comments that I am getting is that everybody enjoyed the show,” Hummel said. “I also think people like having it at the fairgrounds as well. I know the Cooper County Fair Board had several things going on during the day. They were selling pulled pork dinners for $10 a plate. They were also selling fireworks in the main building, and then Zim’s Lemonade was also there for the event. He said he was happy with his sales.”

Although Hummel was reluctant to put a number on how many people attended the fireworks display, she did say that the cost for putting on such an event was between $5,000-$10,000.

“The weather was perfect for a fireworks display,” Hummel said. “It was warm and clear, which is nice, so it was a good display. What I thought was really neat was seeing fireworks off in the distance. I also want to commend Spirit of ‘76 for doing a nice job.”

This is the second year in a row that the fireworks display has been held at the Cooper County Fairgrounds. Hummel said the fireworks display was moved to the fairgrounds last year due to COVID-19 because of a bigger area. In year’s past, the fireworks displayed was held behind the Boonslick Heartland YMCA Building-or what used to be Kemper Military School and College.