Alliant Bank robbed Friday morning, suspect flees in silver hatchback

The Boonville Police Department was dispatched at 8:52 a.m. to Alliant Bank located at 1910 Main Street for a robbery.

Officers confirmed the bank had been robbed and an unknown amount of money was taken. The suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as an Unknown race Male, 6’0” to 6’2” tall wearing a black hoodie, gloves, and a face covering. The suspect did display some type of handgun.

It is possible he was picked up by a silver hatchback type vehicle driven by a white female with blond hair.

The Cooper County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway patrol, and the FBI are assisting with the investigation.

This story developing, for updates