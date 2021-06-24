Reimund, Edmonds win Little Mister and Miss Pageant

Boonville Daily News

Cooper Reimund and Adalynn Edmonds were crowned king and queen of the Little Mister and Miss Pageant Wednesday night at Thespian Hall in Boonville. Mary Hummel, of the Boonville Chamber of Commerce, said four boys and four girls participated in the pageant. "The whole pageant went very nicely," Hummel said. "It was cute." Renee Morrill was the committee chair for the pageant, while Jayna Freidrich, RN University of Missouri Hospital, was the emcee. Judges for the pageant were John Worden, Director at the Law Enforcement Training Institute-University of Missouri Extension, and Rita Gulstad, Provost at Central Methodist University.