Missouri River Bridge Rehabilitation Begins Next Week in Boonville

Boonville Daily News

COOPER COUNTY – Work to rehabilitate the Missouri River Bridge on U.S. Route 40 in Boonville is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 21.

Route 40 will be open to traffic with a reduced speed limit and temporary striping to guide traffic through the work area. Work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and should be completed in September.

The existing bridge was built in 1995 and has reached a point of needing preventative maintenance. This preventative maintenance is necessary in order to get the maximum service life out of the bridge. The work is being done by Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, which submitted the low bid of $1,262,640 for the contract.

The bridge is included in Governor Mike Parson’s Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook or Twitter for project updates.