Veterans United Home Loans donates $5,000 to Boonville's Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Boonville Daily News

On Thursday, June 17th, members of the Veterans United Home Loans team from Columbia visited Boonville’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors on 509 Water Street. The VU team helped the pantry with various food preparation tasks, and also surprised NHN Board President Cindy Newton with a check for $5,000 from the Veterans United Foundation. The money will go to assisting NHN with providing meals and food supplies support to Boonville families.