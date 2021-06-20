SFCC announces spring 2021 academic honors

Boonville Daily News

Sedalia, Missouri – June 14, 2021 – State Fair Community College has named the following students to the President’s, Dean’s and Trustees’ lists for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the President’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. For the Dean’s list, students must earn a semester SFCC GPA of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours.

The Trustees’ list is a new academic achievement level that was added in fall 2020. To qualify for the Trustees’ list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.6-4.0 in six or more SFCC GPA credit hours.

President's List (4.00 GPA)

Boonville - Carrie C. Bell, Rebeka M. Giroux, Caroline A. Herigon, Ruby R. Hewerdine, Jordin M. McGuire, Elizabeth M. Rice, Viola N. Wayland

Bunceton - Cara E. Bishop

Fayette - Skyler Garing

Jamestown - Abby J. Reisinger

Otterville - Destiny K. Moore

Prairie Home - Amber R. Gerke, Kelsey G. Watson

Dean's List (3.50-3.99 GPA)

Boonville - Connor E. Barnes, Katherine M. Elwell, Abigail R. Grizzle, Jason E. Helmreich, Acacia M. Jiles, Leigha F. Vollmer

Fayette - Lauren Evans

Franklin - Heather L. Wakely

Glasgow – Abby L. Draffen, Makayla E. Sanders

Otterville - Aubrey M. Coday, Faith D. Ehlers, Ashton R. Harber, Tanya F. Homan, Benjamin M. Morrison, Katherine I. Thompson, Katelyn M. Young

Pilot Grove - Grace C. Goehman, Jordan R. Pinkett, Kealin S. Vinson

Prairie Home - Jenna M. Goff

Trustee's List (3.6-4.0 GPA)

Boonville - Molly R. Amos, Audrey K. Langlotz, Amanda J. Newbold, Kayle N. Rice, Jamie L. Schenck, Alicia Zimmermann

Fayette - Audrey E. Johnson

Franklin - Timothy J. Kee Danielle L. Riekhof

Glasgow - Sharon E. Doler

Jamestown - Ginna K. Meisenheimer

New Franklin - Keely R. Fenton, Aden K. Jones

Otterville - Sarah L. Henderson

Pilot Grove - Blake A. Matteson, Kendall R. Pyle

Prairie Home - Kaelyn M. Crews