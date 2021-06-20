OATS, Inc. Receives Grant from Caesars Foundation

Boonville Daily News

(Columbia, Missouri, June 16, 2021) – OATS, Inc., a Missouri non-profit organization, is pleased to receive a grant from Caesars Foundation. The Caesars Foundation presented OATS, Inc. with a check in the amount of $1,250. These funds will be used to provide rides to Cooper County residents needing access to community resources, which helps them live independently.

The Caesars Foundation is part of Caesars Entertainment and the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel- Boonville. OATS Transit staff were on hand for the check presentation at the Isle of Capri Boonville. “We are truly grateful to the Caesars Foundation during this challenging time due to the pandemic,” said Dion Knipp, Mid-Missouri Regional Director of OATS Transit. “OATS Transit provides an invaluable service to area residents that would otherwise not be able to live independently,” Knipp added. Much of the service provided in Mid-Missouri is for medical and work transportation.

OATS, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation for rural residents of any age, seniors and individuals with disabilities in 87 Missouri counties. For more information about OATS Transit please visit our website at www.oatstransit.org and facebook.com/oatstransit. Cooper County residents wanting to schedule a ride should call the OATS Transit office at 573-449-3789 or 800-269-6287. OATS Transit also has several job opportunities available which are listed on the company website.