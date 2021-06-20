Boonville Police Department report scam

Boonville Daily News

The Boonville Police Department has received several calls form citizens who have received a telephone call concerning warrants.

The person is identifying themselves as a Boonville Police Officer and wants the person to wire money.

The Boonville Police Department is not involved in this scam. Wiring money for a warrant is not a practice in Cooper County for handling warrants.

DO NOT ever send money to anyone unless you can 100% verify who it is.

Best practice on any telephone calls such as this is to hang up!