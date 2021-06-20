Boonville Police Department report scam
Boonville Daily News
The Boonville Police Department has received several calls form citizens who have received a telephone call concerning warrants.
The person is identifying themselves as a Boonville Police Officer and wants the person to wire money.
The Boonville Police Department is not involved in this scam. Wiring money for a warrant is not a practice in Cooper County for handling warrants.
DO NOT ever send money to anyone unless you can 100% verify who it is.
Best practice on any telephone calls such as this is to hang up!