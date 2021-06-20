31st Annual Boonville Heritage Days Schedule
4:00 PM Interviews; Thespian Hall
6:30 PM Pageant, Thespian Hall.
Registration required by June 18.
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM M-F, 320 First
Street. Visit this historic site which is
home to the Boonville Area Chamber
of Commerce.
VISITOR CENTER & MUSEUM
8:30 AM—4 PM M-F, 100 E Spring
Street
210 E. Spring Street. Tickets
available at Visitor Center
660.882.3967 $5 per person.
KMMO LIVE REMOTE —
Broadcasting from Main Street
Business district 4:00-6:00 PM
MUTT STRUT
7:00 PM, Kemper Front Lawn,
Third Street.
CARNIVAL GAMES AND
BOUNCE HOUSES … Thursday
starting at 4, Friday starting at 3 and
Saturday Starting at noon.
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Thursday &
Friday Following parade—3:00 PM
Saturday; Friends of Historic
Boonville, 614 E Morgan Street, 882-
7977. $5 per person.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25, 2021
KWRT LIVE REMOTE
7:00 - 9:00 AM, In front of Thespian
Hall, 522 Main Street.
KATY DEPOT
OPENING CEREMONIES
Brown Bag Concert, NOON - 1:00
PM, Hain House Gardens, 412 Fourth
Street; Featuring the Sauerkraut
Serenades.
GOLF TOURNAMENT
1:00 PM Heritage Days Golf
Tournament, 4 person scramble, Hail
Ridge Golf Course, 17511 Highway
87, 660,.882.2223
6:00 PM - 12:00 AM, Hain House
Gardens, 412 Fourth Street, Wine
Tastings & Dinner. Dinner served by
Cooper County Cattlemen 6:00-9:00
PM. Entertainment: 7:00 - 10:00 PM,
Friday, Skinny Wallets; 7:00 PM10:00 PM, Saturday, Norm Ruebling.
Featured wineries: Adam Puchta
Winery, Hermann, MO; Wildlife
Ridge Winery, Smithton, MO; Seven
Springs Winery, Linn Creek, MO.
Free admission to Wine Garden.
Wine tasting and commemorative
glass is $15. Steak Dinner is $25.
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Friday; 12:30 -
4:00 PM Saturday; Hain House, 412
Fourth Street. Friends of Historic
Boonville, 614 E Morgan Street,
882-7977. Entries to Friends of
Historic Boonville by June 16.
5:00 PM - 1:00 AM, Hosted by
Boonville Eagles #1022, 418 Sixth
Street. Friday Night: Shriners will
host a Fish Fry and Russel Gerling
will provide music. Saturday Night: .
Southern Justice .
QUILT SHOW
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, First Christian
Church, 301 Fourth Street. Prize
winning quilts will be featured.
6:30 AM Registration, 7:30 AM
Race, Thespian Hall, 522 Main
Street. evanmelk786@gmail.com
CAR SHOW
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Fourth Street
Between Vine & Morgan Streets.
Starlite Kruisers, 660-882-6248.
$20 entry fee; proceeds benefitting
The Buddy Pack Program &
Boonslick Community.
ANTIQUE TRACTORS
A new addition to our festival are the
miniature antique tractors. Saturday
9 AM—4 PM
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
GOLF TOURNAMENT
10th Annual Gene Reagan
Scholarship Tournament
9:00 AM, Hail Ridge Golf Course,
Three-Man Scramble 17511 Highway
87; 882-2223.
HERITAGE DAYS PARADE
10:00 AM, Main Street from High
Street to Walnut Street.
MODEL TRAIN CLUB
10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, City Council
Chambers, 525 Spring Street,
Lower Level, entrance in back.
MITCHELL ANTIQUE
MOTORCAR MUSEUM TOURS
11:00 AM—2:00 PM.
12:00 - 3:00 PM, Hain House Gardens,
412 Fourth Street.
FOR ALL CLASSES at the
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS on
Saturday night June 26th
Reservations due by June 18th
Send $25 to PO Box 318
Social - 4 pm
Dinner— 6pm
Speaker—Mark Thomas, Class of ‘75
Any questions call Kay Earles 660-882-5085