31st Annual Boonville Heritage Days Schedule

Boonville Daily News

4:00 PM Interviews; Thespian Hall

6:30 PM Pageant, Thespian Hall.

Registration required by June 18.

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM M-F, 320 First

Street. Visit this historic site which is

home to the Boonville Area Chamber

of Commerce.

VISITOR CENTER & MUSEUM

8:30 AM—4 PM M-F, 100 E Spring

Street

210 E. Spring Street. Tickets

available at Visitor Center

660.882.3967 $5 per person.

KMMO LIVE REMOTE —

Broadcasting from Main Street

Business district 4:00-6:00 PM

MUTT STRUT

7:00 PM, Kemper Front Lawn,

Third Street.

CARNIVAL GAMES AND

BOUNCE HOUSES … Thursday

starting at 4, Friday starting at 3 and

Saturday Starting at noon.

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Thursday &

Friday Following parade—3:00 PM

Saturday; Friends of Historic

Boonville, 614 E Morgan Street, 882-

7977. $5 per person.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25, 2021

KWRT LIVE REMOTE

7:00 - 9:00 AM, In front of Thespian

Hall, 522 Main Street.

KATY DEPOT

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM M-F, 320 First

Street. Visit this historic site which is

home to the Boonville Area Chamber

of Commerce.

VISITOR CENTER & MUSEUM

8:30 AM—4 PM M-F, 100 E Spring

Street

OPENING CEREMONIES

Brown Bag Concert, NOON - 1:00

PM, Hain House Gardens, 412 Fourth

Street; Featuring the Sauerkraut

Serenades.

GOLF TOURNAMENT

1:00 PM Heritage Days Golf

Tournament, 4 person scramble, Hail

Ridge Golf Course, 17511 Highway

87, 660,.882.2223

6:00 PM - 12:00 AM, Hain House

Gardens, 412 Fourth Street, Wine

Tastings & Dinner. Dinner served by

Cooper County Cattlemen 6:00-9:00

PM. Entertainment: 7:00 - 10:00 PM,

Friday, Skinny Wallets; 7:00 PM10:00 PM, Saturday, Norm Ruebling.

Featured wineries: Adam Puchta

Winery, Hermann, MO; Wildlife

Ridge Winery, Smithton, MO; Seven

Springs Winery, Linn Creek, MO.

Free admission to Wine Garden.

Wine tasting and commemorative

glass is $15. Steak Dinner is $25.

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Friday; 12:30 -

4:00 PM Saturday; Hain House, 412

Fourth Street. Friends of Historic

Boonville, 614 E Morgan Street,

882-7977. Entries to Friends of

Historic Boonville by June 16.

5:00 PM - 1:00 AM, Hosted by

Boonville Eagles #1022, 418 Sixth

Street. Friday Night: Shriners will

host a Fish Fry and Russel Gerling

will provide music. Saturday Night: .

Southern Justice .

QUILT SHOW

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, First Christian

Church, 301 Fourth Street. Prize

winning quilts will be featured.

6:30 AM Registration, 7:30 AM

Race, Thespian Hall, 522 Main

Street. evanmelk786@gmail.com

CAR SHOW

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Fourth Street

Between Vine & Morgan Streets.

Starlite Kruisers, 660-882-6248.

$20 entry fee; proceeds benefitting

The Buddy Pack Program &

Boonslick Community.

ANTIQUE TRACTORS

A new addition to our festival are the

miniature antique tractors. Saturday

9 AM—4 PM

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

GOLF TOURNAMENT

10th Annual Gene Reagan

Scholarship Tournament

9:00 AM, Hail Ridge Golf Course,

Three-Man Scramble 17511 Highway

87; 882-2223.

HERITAGE DAYS PARADE

10:00 AM, Main Street from High

Street to Walnut Street.

MODEL TRAIN CLUB

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, City Council

Chambers, 525 Spring Street,

Lower Level, entrance in back.

VISITOR CENTER & MUSEUM

10-2 Saturday and Sunday, 100 E

Spring Street.

MITCHELL ANTIQUE

MOTORCAR MUSEUM TOURS

11:00 AM—2:00 PM.

210 E. Spring Street. 882-3967.

$5 per person.

12:00 - 3:00 PM, Hain House Gardens,

412 Fourth Street.

FOR ALL CLASSES at the

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS on

Saturday night June 26th

Reservations due by June 18th

Send $25 to PO Box 318

Social - 4 pm

Dinner— 6pm

Speaker—Mark Thomas, Class of ‘75

Any questions call Kay Earles 660-882-5085