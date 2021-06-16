106th Annual Prairie Home Fair returns on Wednesday, June 23

The 106th Annual Prairie Home Fair will return after a one year hiatus due to COVID-19 on June 23-26.

Prairie Home Fair Board Secretary Heather Sullard said it’s nice to have the fair back after taking off last year from COVID. “People come to the fair for friends and family and reminisce,” Sullard said. “I think the one thing that is unique about our fair is that other than California’s fair, Prairie Home is the second oldest fair in Missouri.”

The fair was organized with the idea of promoting and encouraging better livestock and better grains and seeds, above all to promote friendly exhibits and provide a common meeting ground for all. The enterprise has grown from its start as a strictly local meeting until today it is more than county wide and is looked on as one of the leading fairs in central Missouri.

Sullard said the premium list has been fully revised, somewhat enlarged and is unusually attractive to exhibitors.

The cost is also attractive to the fairgoers. Sullard said it’s free.

“We have low prices and the concession stand is great,” Sullard said.

The fair, which will last a total of four days, will be held at the fairgrounds in the center of town.

As for the schedule of events, the fair will kick off on Wednesday, June 23 with the Art Show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and sheep show at 10 a.m. The goat show will immediately follow the sheep show. The school exhibits and judging will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by tractor pull at 7 p.m. and Bingo from 6-10 p.m.

On Thursday, June 24, the Art Hall will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the Lions Club Hearing Screening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., better babies contest at 10 a.m. (registration from 9:15-9:55 a.m.), junior swine show at 10 a.m., bingo from 6-10 p.m. (must be 16 years old to play), pet parade and better babies contest recognition at 7 p.m., and horse show at 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule includes the art hall open again from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., junior cattle show at 11 a.m. (weigh in from 9-10 a.m.), tractor rodeo at 12:30 p.m., bingo from 6-10 p.m., and 4 wheel rodeo at 7 p.m. Signups for the 4 wheel rodeo will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

On the final day of the fair on Saturday, June 26, a 5K will be held at 7:30 a.m. The Art Hall will be open at 8 a.m., followed by the Lions Club Hearing Screening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then special activities at 10 a.m., which includes father and son most resemble, mother and daughter most resemble, boys and girls sack races, spoon races and 50 yard dash, and bicycle and tricycle races.

Sullard said hot dogs will be sold all day for $1 with kids 12 and under receiving a free hot dog. A bike drawing for one girl and one boy will also be held. The event is sponsored by Bob McCosh Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac.

At 6:30 p.m., the variety show will be held at the shelter house, followed by the doll buggy parade at 7 p.m., variety show at 7:15 p.m., bingo from 8-10 p.m., and lawn and garden tractor pull at 7:30 p.m.