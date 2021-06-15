MU Dean's List for 2021 spring semester

Boonville Daily News

The University of Missouri spring semester 2021 dean’s list is now available. During the spring 2021 semester,10,962 undergraduate students earned the academic distinction to be named to the dean’s list.

This list includes international, U.S. and Missouri students. The Missouri list is broken down by county. Each county listing includes the cities within the county and the students named to the dean’s list from those cities.

COOPER COUNTY

Blackwater

Name Degree(s)

Reese C Laver, Junior, Arts & Science

Tyler S Schuster, Junior, Engineering

Kaitlen Grace Weekley, Senior, Human Environment Science

Boonville

Name Degree(s)

Ashtyn Taylor Ayers, Senior, Arts & Science

Dawson Lloyd Barnthouse, Sophomore, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Nicholas Ryan Boggs, Senior, Engineering

Kellen Jon Brownfield, Senior, Engineering

Colten David Bruce, Senior, Health Professions

Emily A Byrne, Junior, Education

Carson Lawrence Campbell, Sophomore, Arts & Science

Kyle W Chrisman, Senior, Arts & Science

Sarah Danielle Dillon, Sophomore, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Claire June Grissum, Senior

Angelina E Hein, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Jacob Joseph Horst, Sophomore, Engineering

William Cordale Hunt, Senior, Arts & Science

Josie M Johnson, Sophomore, Arts & Science

Megan M Kammerich, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Stephanie Kathleen Kempf, Senior, Human Environment Science

Michaela Marie Lenz, Senior, Health Professions

Rachel Erin Lenz, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Hannah J Loesing, Junior, Nursing

Sydney Madison McGuire, Junior, Arts & Science

Elizabeth Anne Monk, Senior, Nursing

Victoria Rose Perkins, Sophomore, Arts & Science

Lisbeth Kathryn Price, Junior, Arts & Science

Jacob Dale Rahmer, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

William Anton Rehagen, Sophomore, Arts & Science

Michael L Runnebaum, Senior, Arts & Science

Adam David Schneringer, Junior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Thomas Giavanni Simmons, Senior, Arts & Science

Breanna M Smith, Junior, Business

Lily A Terrell, Sophomore, Health Professions

Andrew Edward Tutin, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Samuel Dean Wiser Senior, Health Professions

Aaron Nicholas Witting, Sophomore, Engineering

Bunceton

Name Degree(s)

Lauren N Wieland, Senior, Human Environment Science

Otterville

Name Degree(s)

Carly A Bailey, Senior, Health Professions

Cleo M Norman, Senior, Journalism

Natalie R Schoen, Senior

Emma Szymanowski, Freshman, Arts & Science

Pilot Grove

Name Degree(s)

Aleea J Magras, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Reagan G McFatrich, Junior, Business

Emily Brooke Schupp, Senior, Nursing

Kaylin Jo Twenter, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Chloe Madison Vollrath, Junior, Health Professions

Reagan McKenzie Walker, Senior

Prairie Home

Name Degree(s)

Sage Virgil Eichenburch, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Wooldridge

Name Degree(s)

Bayli Dawn Collins, Sophomore, Nursing

Brennen A Roehlke, Senior, Engineering

HOWARD COUNTY

Franklin

Hayden Bradley Wiseman, Sophomore, Arts & Science

New Franklin

Name Degree(s)

Kirsten Marie Limbach, Junior, Business

Samuel P Ridgeway, Sophomore, Arts & Science