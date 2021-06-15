MU Dean's List for 2021 spring semester
The University of Missouri spring semester 2021 dean’s list is now available. During the spring 2021 semester,10,962 undergraduate students earned the academic distinction to be named to the dean’s list.
This list includes international, U.S. and Missouri students. The Missouri list is broken down by county. Each county listing includes the cities within the county and the students named to the dean’s list from those cities.
COOPER COUNTY
Blackwater
Name Degree(s)
Reese C Laver, Junior, Arts & Science
Tyler S Schuster, Junior, Engineering
Kaitlen Grace Weekley, Senior, Human Environment Science
Boonville
Name Degree(s)
Ashtyn Taylor Ayers, Senior, Arts & Science
Dawson Lloyd Barnthouse, Sophomore, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Nicholas Ryan Boggs, Senior, Engineering
Kellen Jon Brownfield, Senior, Engineering
Colten David Bruce, Senior, Health Professions
Emily A Byrne, Junior, Education
Carson Lawrence Campbell, Sophomore, Arts & Science
Kyle W Chrisman, Senior, Arts & Science
Sarah Danielle Dillon, Sophomore, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Claire June Grissum, Senior
Angelina E Hein, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Jacob Joseph Horst, Sophomore, Engineering
William Cordale Hunt, Senior, Arts & Science
Josie M Johnson, Sophomore, Arts & Science
Megan M Kammerich, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Stephanie Kathleen Kempf, Senior, Human Environment Science
Michaela Marie Lenz, Senior, Health Professions
Rachel Erin Lenz, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Hannah J Loesing, Junior, Nursing
Sydney Madison McGuire, Junior, Arts & Science
Elizabeth Anne Monk, Senior, Nursing
Victoria Rose Perkins, Sophomore, Arts & Science
Lisbeth Kathryn Price, Junior, Arts & Science
Jacob Dale Rahmer, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
William Anton Rehagen, Sophomore, Arts & Science
Michael L Runnebaum, Senior, Arts & Science
Adam David Schneringer, Junior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Thomas Giavanni Simmons, Senior, Arts & Science
Breanna M Smith, Junior, Business
Lily A Terrell, Sophomore, Health Professions
Andrew Edward Tutin, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Samuel Dean Wiser Senior, Health Professions
Aaron Nicholas Witting, Sophomore, Engineering
Bunceton
Name Degree(s)
Lauren N Wieland, Senior, Human Environment Science
Otterville
Name Degree(s)
Carly A Bailey, Senior, Health Professions
Cleo M Norman, Senior, Journalism
Natalie R Schoen, Senior
Emma Szymanowski, Freshman, Arts & Science
Pilot Grove
Name Degree(s)
Aleea J Magras, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Reagan G McFatrich, Junior, Business
Emily Brooke Schupp, Senior, Nursing
Kaylin Jo Twenter, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Chloe Madison Vollrath, Junior, Health Professions
Reagan McKenzie Walker, Senior
Prairie Home
Name Degree(s)
Sage Virgil Eichenburch, Senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Wooldridge
Name Degree(s)
Bayli Dawn Collins, Sophomore, Nursing
Brennen A Roehlke, Senior, Engineering
HOWARD COUNTY
Franklin
Hayden Bradley Wiseman, Sophomore, Arts & Science
New Franklin
Name Degree(s)
Kirsten Marie Limbach, Junior, Business
Samuel P Ridgeway, Sophomore, Arts & Science