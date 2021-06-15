Friends of Historic Boonville to hold Red, White and Blue Concert on July 3

Boonville Daily News

Thespian Hall is open and ready to welcome the Thespian Hall Conservatory Band back to the stage on Saturday, July 3, at 7:30 pm for a special patriotic concert to celebrate Independence Day and the 164th Anniversary of the founding of Thespian Hall. The “Red, White, and Blue Concert” will include patriotic, classical and popular selections including works of John Philip Sousa, Louis Armstrong, and Henry Filmore, as well as Missouri Composer Scott Joplin, and Boonville’s own Ken Hirlinger.

The Thespian Hall Conservatory Band is comprised of professional musicians from Moberly, Macon, Fayette, Glasgow, Columbia, and Boonville who donate their time and talents to benefit the Thespian Hall Maintenance and Preservation Fund. Mr. Ken Hirlinger will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

The charge is $10.00 for adults and $7.00 for age 17 and younger. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Friends of Historic Boonville Office, 614 Morgan Street, or the Family Shoe Store, 407 Main Street, Boonville. They will be available at the door or call (660)882-7977. This concert is a special presentation by the Friends of Historic Boonville.

Come celebrate Independence Day with some musical fireworks on Saturday, July 3, at 7:30 pm, in Thespian Hall!