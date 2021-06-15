Applications for Little Mr. & Mrs. Contest and parade available at Chamber

Boonville Daily News

Calling all 5-7 year olds who would like to try out for our Little Mr. & Mrs. Contest and be in the Heritage Days Parade on Saturday, June 26th. Applications on available on the Chamber of Commerce Website at www.boonvillemochamber.com or in the Chamber of Commerce office at 320 First Street, Boonville between 10 and 4.

Parade applications are also available the website and the Chamber office and are due in to the office by June 18th.