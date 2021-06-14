Monteer earns MVC Scholar-Athlete Honors

Boonville Daily News

Bradley sophomore 3B Camryn Monteer (Boonville, MO/Boonville R-1 HS) received honorable mention on the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Softball Scholar-Athlete Team, according to a league-wide vote of softball sports information directors announced by the conference office Thursday.

Monteer is majoring in nursing with a 3.64 cumulative GPA. She earned NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete recognition as a freshman in 2019 and has joined French on the MVC Honor Roll each of the last two years, as well as the Bradley Athletic Director's Honor Roll in each of her first five semesters.

Bradley's leading hitter with a .342 batting average in 42 games this season, Monteer also led the Braves in at bats (120), runs (26 co-leader), hits (41), walks (20) and on-base percentage (.436). Reaching base 45 percent of the time she led off an inning, Monteer moved into the leadoff spot in the batting order midway through the season. She finished the season with a team-best 11 multi-hit games, including a trio of 3-hit performances.

The criteria for the MVC Scholar-Athlete Teams parallels the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) standards for Academic All-America voting. Nominees must be starters or important reserves with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.00 scale). Also, students must have participated in at least 75 percent of the regular-season games or played in the league championship tournament. Student-athletes must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their institution (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at their institution.

Monteer was also named second team in the Missouri Valley Conference for the 2021 season.

Monteer has scored or driven in a team-high 36 runs with eight of her 11 RBI on the spring coming with two outs.